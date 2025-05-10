10 UAE Batters Retire Out in Tactical Masterclass In Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Win Over Qatar

UAE used a bizarre yet extremely effective strategy when they thought they had enough runs

In one of the most extraordinary scenes in an international cricket match, UAE women’s team employed an interesting strategy to retire out all of their batters in order to get an all out.

In the Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier match at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok, UAE were playing against Qatar. UAE captain Esha Oza elected to bat first after winning the toss.

UAE Retire Out All 10 Batters

Oza, who is the opener of the side alongside Theertha Satish, then went hammer and tongs against a hapless Qatar side as they scored 12 runs per over.

Oza scored 113 off 55 balls which was studded with 14 boundaries and five sixes. Her opening partner remained not out on 74 off 42 balls. UAE were in the perfect position of 192/0 after 16 overs when the madness began.

UAE coach Ahmed Raza, who thought this was more than enough to defend against Qatar, retired out both his openers. Before that happened, all of the remaining members of playing XI were asked to pad up and wait near the boundary rope.

Proper madness going on in UAE v Qatar, Women's T20 World Cup qualifying



With rain forecast UAE wanted to bail out after racking up 192-0 in 16 overs



Declaration not applicable in T20Is, so each batter padded up, raced to the crease & retired out when they got there 🤯



📷@ICC pic.twitter.com/kV0DWME5fE — Paul Radley (@PaulRadley) May 10, 2025

With no declaration available like in Tests but also staring at a match forfeit situation, if no batter walks out, Raza told his batters to walk up to the crease and retire themselves out.

Is It Legal To Retire Out All The Team?

According to the international cricket’s rule-making body Marylebone Cricket Club, Law 25.4.1 says:

“A batter may retire at any time during his/her innings when the ball is dead. The umpires, before allowing play to proceed, shall be informed of the reason for a batter retiring.”

According to the rules, none of Qatar’s seven bowlers got a single wicket while their opponents made a quick dash to the crease only to walk back by themselves.

ALSO READ:

While many viewers were trying to make sense of what transpired, UAE quickly got to work with the ball and skittled out Qatar for a sparse total of 29.

There were seven ducks in the innings while opener Rizpha Bano Emmanuel scored 20 off 29 runs from the total, which also had two extras.

Retiring out a batter is not a usual strategy, but purposefully retiring out an entire team to start the next innings is a rather bold move by the UAE.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.