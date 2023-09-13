Bangladesh to miss Mushfiqur Rahim for India clash

Mushfiqur had been one of their standout performers with the bat, occupying the third position in the list of top run-getters for the team in Asia Cup.

Mushfiqur Rahim will be absent from Bangladesh's Asia Cup Super 4 encounter against India, which is scheduled for Friday (September 15) in Colombo. He has been "granted an extension of leave" by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in order to be with his family.

Following Bangladesh's last match against Sri Lanka on September 9, Mushfiqur returned to Dhaka to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. However, initially, he was expected to rejoin the team for the match against India.

BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus said in a statement, "Mushfiqur has informed us that his wife is still recovering [after giving birth], and he needs to be by her side and with their children at this time. We fully understand his situation and have decided to permit him to skip the game."

The prospects of Bangladesh qualifying for the final of the Asia Cup were extinguished when India defeated Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Colombo. The winner of the Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka game on Thursday will advance to the final, set to be held on Sunday. In the event of a match abandonment, Sri Lanka will progress due to their superior net run-rate.

Bangladesh had a lackluster outing in Asia Cup

Bangladesh's performance in this Asia Cup has been lackluster, with their dominant victory against Afghanistan in the group stage standing out as their sole noteworthy performance. On that occasion, they posted a total of 334 for 5 while batting first, courtesy of centuries from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto. However, they suffered defeats in their other three matches, twice to Sri Lanka and once to Pakistan, and in each instance, the losses were quite convincing.

Mushfiqur had been one of their standout performers with the bat, occupying the third position in the list of top run-getters for the team, accumulating 131 runs from four innings at an average of 32.75. His best outing was the 64-run performance against Pakistan.

