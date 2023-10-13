IND v PAK Weather report: What do the rain gods have in store for the high-octane clash?

Conditions suggest that the city will experience predominantly sunny and warm weather in the afternoon around the scheduled start time of the game.

India is set to face Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14 for their respective third matches of the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup. The Men in Blue aim to extend their remarkable track record against their arch-rivals in this tournament, having secured victories in seven consecutive encounters since their inaugural meeting in 1992.

Conditions suggest that the city will experience predominantly sunny and warm weather in the afternoon, coinciding with the scheduled start time of the game at 2 pm IST.

IND V PAK Weather Report

The temperature is projected to reach approximately 36°C, accompanied by a westward wind at a speed of 9 km/hr. The likelihood of precipitation is extremely low, at just 1%. Humidity is expected to be at 43% with a dew point of 21°. There will be 21% cloud cover in the afternoon, resulting in hot and humid conditions for the commencement of the game.

As the day progresses, the climate will become progressively clearer and warmer. In the evening, temperatures are expected to hover around 29°C. The westward wind will persist at 6 km/hr, with gusts reaching up to 17 km/hr. Cloud cover will diminish significantly, reducing to a mere 4%. The dew point will remain constant at 21°, while humidity levels are projected to rise to 57%. It is highly improbable that there will be any rainfall during the game with hot conditions prevailing throughout the day's play.

ALSO READ: Aakash Chopra Silences Mohammad Hafeez after controversial pitch allegation

Predicted Playing XI

India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.