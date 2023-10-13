Aakash Chopra Silences Mohammad Hafeez after controversial pitch allegation

Hafeez emphasized that any alterations in pitch conditions would impact the tournament's legitimacy, regardless of whether it is organized by the ICC or the BCCI.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra addressed the comments made by ex-Pakistan player Mohammad Hafeez regarding the pitch conditions in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Hafeez had expressed concerns about the changing nature of the pitches being used in the tournament.

The controversy arose when Hafeez criticized the pitch quality during a discussion on a program hosted by PTV Sports. He emphasized that any alterations in pitch conditions would impact the tournament's legitimacy, regardless of whether it is organized by the ICC or the BCCI.

Furthermore, Hafeez argued that the BCCI should not exert undue influence as this is an ICC event and the pitches should be managed by its appointed curators. Hafeez took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Two different characteristic pitches at the same venue #Chennai. Sawal tou banta hai???"

Aakash Chopra backs up his retort with proper reason

In response to Hafeez's remarks, Chopra explained that the pitches are constructed using a blend of red and black soil, leading to varying behaviors in pitch performance.

“Brother, the square at Chennai (and at many other stadia in India) have pitches made with different soil now. Red-Black and mixed. As you’d know, pitches made with different soil component will play differently. Therefore, don’t be surprised if the pitches behave radically different at the same venue throughout the World Cup,” Chopra posted on ‘X’.

India has started their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign with consecutive victories against the five-time champions Australia and debutants Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan has also commenced their campaign on a successful note, securing comprehensive wins against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

