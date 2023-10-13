WATCH: Mohammad Hafeez questions BCCI and ICC for contrasting track conditions at the same venue

The Indian Cricket Board has faced widespread criticism from the cricketing community due to various issues surrounding this edition of the ODI World Cup.

Former Pakistan captain, Mohammad Hafeez criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the ICC for change in track conditions in the same venue during the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Indian Cricket Board has also faced widespread criticism from a substantial portion of the cricketing community due to various issues surrounding this edition of the ODI World Cup, which is being exclusively hosted by India for the first time in its history.

Issues such as delayed ticket releases, exorbitant ticket prices, substandard stadium seating conditions and frequent alterations in the schedule prior to the tournament have led fans and cricket experts to strongly rebuke the BCCI. Hafeez also joined the chorus of BCCI critics, highlighting the various problems he has observed during the first week of the World Cup.

It is worth noting that the ICC serves as the organizer of the event, while the BCCI is the host.

Hafeez highlights how Chepauk pitch acted different

Hafeez additionally raised concerns regarding the unsatisfactory state of the outfield at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala as well as the Indian government's refusal to grant visas to Pakistani journalists and fans.

The stark contrast between the pitch conditions in Chennai for the India vs Australia match and the conditions in the New Zealand vs. Bangladesh match raises questions about whether this is truly an ICC-managed tournament or if the BCCI is exerting undue influence. This situation is deeply concerning.

In the meantime, the Chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Zaka Ashraf, held a meeting with the Foreign Secretary, Syrus Sajjad Qazi, on Monday to address the ongoing delay in the issuance of visas to Pakistani fans and journalists intending to cover the current World Cup in India.

A proper spin track in Chennai for India vs Australia and totally different today in New Zealand vs Bangladesh! Is this ICC's tournament or is BCCI making pitches? Just horrible 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️



Mohammad Hafeez is spot on! Well said, Professor 🔥🔥 #CWC23 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/WtTJZapZ0b — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 13, 2023

