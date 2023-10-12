Kane Williamson confirms availability for Bangladesh game

In a recent development coming in from the New Zealand camp, premier batter Kane Williamson has confirmed he'll be playing Friday's (October 13) game against Bangladesh in Chennai, Cricbuzz reported. The news will give the Kiwis a major boost who are already having a stellar 2023 ODI World Cup so far, having won their first two fixtures against defending champions England and Netherlands comprehensively.

As Williamson was recovering from his injury, Tom Latham assumed the role of the Blackcaps skipper. In further positive developments for New Zealand, seasoned pacer Tim Southee is now in contention for selection against Bangladesh. Like Williamson, Southee had also been absent from the Kiwis' first two matches. New Zealand coach Gary Stead disclosed that both Kane Williamson and Tim Southee had successfully recovered from their respective surgeries — Williamson from an ACL tear and Southee from a thumb procedure.

New Zealand look to extend unbeaten run against lacklustre Bangladesh

Kane Williamson, ever since his foray has looked promising and previously captained New Zealand in the 2019 edition of the World Cup where they finished as runners-up after falling to England in the final on the basis of a superior boundary count. With a tally of 6,554 runs in 161 ODIs, including a highest score of 148 as well as boasting 13 centuries and 42 half-centuries, Williamson has proven himself as a stalwart in the format. He marked his ODI debut against India in Dambulla in August 2010.

New Zealand is eager to extend their victorious streak at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as they prepare to face the challenge posed by Bangladesh's spinners, led by skipper Shakib Al Hasan. Meanwhile, the Bangla Tigers must put behind them their defeat at the hands of defending champions England in Dharamsala and strive to reclaim their winning form. However, this endeavor is anticipated to be a formidable one for them