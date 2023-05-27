CONFIRMED: 2023 ODI World Cup schedule to be announced during WTC Finals

As part of the ongoing preparations for the World Cup, the BCCI has assigned each office-bearer with the responsibility of overseeing a specific venue

The Special General Meeting (SGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was conducted in Ahmedabad on Saturday, May 27. BCCI has announced that the venues for the upcoming World Cup will be officially revealed during the World Test Championship final in London, slated to take place at The Oval from June 7 to 12. The schedule for the same will be unveiled at a special media event.

As part of the ongoing preparations for the World Cup, the BCCI has assigned each office-bearer with the responsibility of overseeing a specific venue. They will be entrusted with the task of ensuring its proper management and maintenance. "We are looking at all the metros as venues for the tournament," Shah disclosed.

During the meeting, the board also acknowledged the criticism regarding the facilities at various stadiums across the country. To address this issue, a committee will be established to explore and approve grants for these stadiums.

Asia Cup future remains undecided

Shah mentioned that the venue for the highly debated Asia Cup will be determined following a meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has put forth a hybrid model suggesting Pakistan and the UAE as potential venues. However, this proposal has not yet gained approval from the members. Shah noted, "The fate of the Asia Cup 2023 will be determined once we convene with the ACC members." The tentative schedule for the Asia Cup is set for September.

Regarding the series against Afghanistan, Shah confirmed that it will take place before the World Cup but did not provide specific dates. Initially, there were discussions to hold the series in late June, positioning the three ODIs between the WTC final and the West Indies series, scheduled for July and August.

