Proteas star reveals having 'strained relationship with teammate after squad announcement for 2024 T20 World Cup

After the culmination of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), the next big action on the cricketing calendar is the 2024 T20 World Cup, slated to be played in June in West Indies & USA.

The 15-man squads for the marquee event have more or less been announced by the participating teams. South Africa announced their lineup last month which will see the team hunt for their maiden T20 World Cup title under the leadership of Aiden Markram.

However, amongst those who were selected in the Proteas squad, there was one player for whom the excitement was short-lived.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickleton who got selected despite limited international records was soon left disappointed after his provincial teammate and close friend Rassie van der Dussen’s omission.

ALSO READ: 'He's going to be a big factor': Misbah-ul-Haq on key player for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match

Ryan Rickleton reveals about 'strained relationship' with Rassie van der Dussen

Speaking to timeslive.co.za, Rickleton was quoted as saying,

“Our relationship was strained. Neither of us messaged each other. It was a tough one. We are very very close and I probably was in the wrong [for not calling]." He added, “I was extremely gutted for him. We did actually chat about it, I did give my sympathies to him and he sent congratulations to me, but our relationship is still strong and solid as ever. I do feel for him, he is a phenomenal player and would walk into most squads around the world.”

Rickleton expressed regret over the tension that arose between them following the squad announcement, with both players refraining from even messaging each other.

He also acknowledged that as a close friend of van der Dussen, he should have been the one to initiate contact and offer support after the disappointing turn of events.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.