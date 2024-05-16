'He's going to be a big factor': Misbah-ul-Haq on key player for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match

India and Pakistan will face each other in a much-awaited T20 World Cup 2024 match on June 9, to be held in New York.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is just a few days away as the teams are in the final stages of the preparation. The tournament will begin on June 2 with the co-hosts USA taking on Canada at Dallas in the first match. The final will be played on June 29 at Barbados on June 29.

The much-awaited match of the tournament between India and Pakistan will be played on June 9 at New York. The pressure will be high on both the teams as usual and it is expected to be a nail-biting contest. The conditions and the pitch are likely to be unknown. It is the biggest cricketing event ever to be hosted by the USA.

'He's going to be a big factor': Misbah-ul-Haq on Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq believes that Virat Kohli will be a big factor in the upcoming India-Pakistan match at New York. While speaking on Star Sports Press Room, Misbah admitted that Kohli has troubled Pakistan many times before and has a mental edge over them.

"Kohli is going to be a big factor. He has damaged Pakistan many a time. He enjoys supremacy over Pakistan mentally. He takes motivation from big occasions and not pressure," Misbah said.

"The Virat Kohli effect will definitely be there. He is a top-class cricketer. He is one player who can win you matches, strike rates don't matter. Good players take motivation from those voices or criticism," Misbah presented his views on the ongoing debate on Kohli's strike rate.

Misbah-ul-Haq also stated that Pakistan will have to be at its best as India are a strong team with a quality bowling attack.

"You call it Pakistan's jinx or mental block when it comes to playing India in World Cups. Pakistan will need to do a lot because this is a very skilled Indian team with a powerful bowling line-up and two good spinners," the 49-year old said.

"India has quality fast bowlers in (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Siraj and Hardik (Pandya). The Indian cricket team's quality has risen many folds. It will be difficult to break, mental attitude matters a lot and Australia handles the mental side the best way," he added.

India enjoy a superior head-to-head record over Pakistan in T20 World Cup history. Both the teams have faced each other seven times in T20 World Cups, in which India have won 5 times while Pakistan have won just once. One game ended in a tie in which India won the bowl-out.

The last time India and Pakistan faced each other in a T20 World Cup match was in 2022, with India winning a thrilling encounter on the last ball of the match. Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 82* and won the game single-handedly for India.

