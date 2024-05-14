No reserve day allotted for 2nd semifinal of 2024 T20 World Cup; Check qualification criteria

Interestingly, the second semis will have India playing in it should they progress that far in the tournament.

In a recent development coming in, the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup will have no reserve day for the second semi-final game in case of a washout. The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have allotted an additional time of 250 minutes (approx a little more than 4 hours) to ensure the match ends on the same day.

Interesitngly, the organisers have added an extra day for the first semi-final in Trinidad and Tobago which is scheduled for June 26 at 8.30pm (local time) and 6am next day (IST). Should there be rainfall and a delay, the game has the provision for it to be extended to the reserve day (June 27).

However, the conditions are different for the second semi-final in Guyana, which will be played on June 27, starting at 10.30am (local time) and 8.30pm (IST). In that case, the match will be extended by 4 hours which means the umpires can wait for about eight hours to finish the game.

Worst case scenario, if the rain completely washes it out, the team finishing higher in Super-Eights will go to the final as per the playing conditions.

ALSO READ: 'If it gets too hot in the kitchen': Ravi Shastri uses Bumrah-Anderson incident to give a stern remark on 'spirit of cricket' debate

No reserve day allotted for 2nd semifinal of 2024 T20 World Cup

The decision comes since the final will be played on June 29 and if there was an added day for the second semis, then the winners of that game will have to play the summit clash the very next day without any break.

June 28 will be the designated travel day and the final will be on June 29.

Telegram Group Join Now

A source privy to the developments confirmed to Cricbuzz,

"All four teams have exactly the same opportunity to finish a game. For performance reasons, to ensure teams do not have to 'play, travel, play' on consecutive days, the decision was taken to allocate the additional time for the second semi-final immediately post the game because the game is a 10.30 AM start, whilst the first semi-final is an evening start, which means it is not feasible to pay all additional time on the same day. This also ensures that fans in the stadium have the best chance of seeing a result on the day. "

Interestingly, the second semis will have India playing in it should they progress that far in the tournament.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.