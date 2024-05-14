'If it gets too hot in the kitchen': Ravi Shastri uses Bumrah-Anderson incident to give a stern remark on 'spirit of cricket' debate

The England pacer thought Bumrah was bowling bouncers to purposefully hurt him.

During a recent interaction with veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube show ''Kutti Stories with Ash', former India cricketer turned analyst Ravi Shastri recounted India's famous win over England at Lord's in 2021.

The reason for the reference was because Ashwin and Shastri were discussing the 'spirit of cricket' and there had been some tension between James Anderson and some of the Indian players towards the end of the day's play.

The veteran England fast bowler seemed displeased with Jasprit Bumrah's attempt to unsettle him with bouncers, suspecting the intention was to hurt him and cause injury. Nevertheless, Ravi Shastri pointed out that if England were genuinely concerned about James Anderson's well-being, they should have declared their innings.

Ravi Shastri gives a stern response to 'Spirit of cricket' debate

In a conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel, Shastri addressed Bumrah's aggressive bowling tactics against Anderson.

"What's wrong with that? You got a bat in your hand. There's no rule that tail-enders you shouldn't (bounce). Then declare the innings, no? If it gets too hot in the kitchen and you don't want to be there, then stay inside, be clear, your fingers are fine, everything is fine, you can bowl as much as you want so that you're not injured."

Interestingly, England employed similar tactics when Bumrah came out to bat during the second innings.

However, the strategy backfired as Bumrah's partnership with Mohammed Shami contributed significantly to India setting a target of 272 for the hosts and ultimately helped India emerge victorious in the Test match by a comprehensive margin of 151 runs.

