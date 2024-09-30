3 youngsters Released from India's Test Squad to Play in Domestic Competition

The BCCI has released three youngsters from India’s squad for the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur.

The BCCI has released three youngsters from India’s squad for the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur. The decision has been taken to allow these players to feature in the Irani Cup 2024, starting tomorrow between Mumbai and the Rest of India (ROI) in Lucknow.

Sarfaraz Khan, the middle-order batter, Dhruv Jurel, the wicketkeeper batter, and Yash Dayal, the left-arm pacer, will travel to Lucknow and participate in the fixture tomorrow. While Sarfaraz will join Mumbai, his domestic side, Jurel and Dayal will be with the Rest of India for this one-off fixture.

“Update: Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal have been released from India's Test squad to participate in the #IraniCup, scheduled to commence tomorrow in Lucknow.” read the official post by the BCCI’s X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Update: Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal have been released from India's Test squad to participate in the #IraniCup, scheduled to commence tomorrow in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/E0AsPuIVYX — BCCI (@BCCI) September 30, 2024

All three players didn’t play in the second Test between India and Bangladesh and were warming the bench, so it is wise to let them get some game time in the all-important Irani Cup fixture. During the squad announcement for the final Test against Bangladesh, the BCCI already said that if any of them don’t get to play in the XI, they will be released to play in the domestic tournament.

India in a strong position in the second Test

Meanwhile, the Indian team put on an exceptional show on a record-breaking day after two full days were washed due to rain and wet conditions. Firstly, they bowled brilliantly with the ball to bundle Bangladesh on a mere 233 - thanks to a terrific bowling spell by Jasprit Bumrah, while other bowlers also bowled well and made consistent inroads.

What followed was absolute carnage. Indian batters came with all guns blazing and put on a sensational batting display to get past Bangladesh’s first-innings total and gain a handy 52-run lead.

Also Read: [WATCH] RCB pacer uses Virat Kohli's bat; slams back-to-back sixes during IND vs BAN 2nd Test

Telegram Group Join Now

Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored 72 runs, while KL Rahul (68) and Virat Kohli (47) also weaved quickfire knocks. All batters came with an attacking mindset and did the unthinkable.

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed two batters before the close of play to make matters worse for Bangladesh, who still trail by 26 runs. Only two results are possible now - India will scrap a win or a draw; chances of a Bangladesh win are almost impossible.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.