[WATCH] RCB pacer uses Virat Kohli's bat; slams back-to-back sixes during IND vs BAN 2nd Test

During the ongoing IND vs BAN 2nd Test, a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fast bowler shocked everyone by slamming two consecutive sixes of star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Notably, the RCB pacer was using the bat of former franchise and India skipper Virat Kohli to hit the maximums.

During the 34th over of India's innings, RCB's Akash Deep made sweet connection on the last two deliveries of the over, depositing them outside the boundary line.

Shakib Al Hasan began with a flighted delivery to Akash Deep, who launched it straight over the boundary. On the next ball, Shakib bowled a faster one aimed at the stumps but Deep advanced down the pitch and smashed it over cow corner for another six.

In the dressing room, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli couldn’t help but smile, while Shakib Al Hasan stood perplexed on the field.

Interestingly, prior to the start of the two-match Test series, Akash Deep revealed that Kohli offered his bat to him.

Akash Deep's late onslaught help India take a 50-plus lead

Speaking about the match, Akash Deep's late onslaught of 12 runs off 5 balls helped India extend the lead to 52 runs.

Deep was eventually dismissed trying to go another maximum and ended up giving a simple catch to Khaled Ahmed at long-on. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma then decided to declare the first innings at 285/9.

Coming into bat late on Day 4, Bangladesh would have hoped to not give away any wickets.

However, an attacking field set helped Ashwin take two crucial wickets of Zakir Hasan and Hasan Mahmud as Bangladesh closed out the day at 26 for 2, trailing by another 26 runs.

