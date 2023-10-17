4-5 players in Pakistan camp hit by viral infection ahead of crucial Australia clash

Pakistan are currently in the fourth position in the World Cup points table, securing four points from three games.

The Pakistan camp is battling with a viral infection as several players have fallen ill just ahead of their crucial 2023 ODI World Cup match against Australia. The squad, currently in Bengaluru in preparation for their upcoming fixture at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on October 20 has been significantly impacted by this illness.

Last night, the Pakistan team ventured out of their hotel for a team dinner in the city. The team was slated to hold a practice session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. local time today (October 17). However, a decision regarding whether to proceed with the session or not will be made shortly.

The team is fervently hoping for a swift recovery, aiming to have all players in optimal condition and available for the crucial match against the five-time world champions. As of now, Pakistan hold the fourth position in the World Cup points table, securing four points from three games. Pakistan commenced their World Cup campaign in Hyderabad with impressive victories against Netherlands and Sri Lanka. However, they faced a comprehensive defeat against India in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Shaheen Afridi, Shafique amongst those infected

Reports indicate that a group of four to five players have been struck down by a severe chest infection, resulting in high temperatures and illness. According to reliable sources, Shaheen Shah Afridi was affected by a viral bacterial infection and sought medical attention, which included the administration of antibiotics to expedite his recuperation. Abdullah Shafique also succumbed to an intense high fever with medical professionals currently evaluating his condition.

Furthermore, Zaman Khan has joined those grappling with the viral infection, further compounding the team's challenges. Among the afflicted is leg-spinner Usama Mir, who endured the ailment for a five-day period and was subsequently placed in isolation as a precautionary measure. All medical examinations conducted on Mir, apart from COVID-19 and dengue, produced negative results.

ALSO READ: Quinton de Kock making his swansong memorable

Mir has since made a commendable recovery and is reportedly back in contention for selection.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.