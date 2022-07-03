Buzz: Virat Kohli slandered by Virender Sehwag, fans for his on-field antics including blowing a kiss to Bairstow

Buzz: Virat Kohli slandered for his on-field antics including blowing a kiss to Bairstow.
 By Staff Writer Sun, 3 Jul 2022
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli slander. Well, what's new. This basically happens every time India plays a Test. This time, the former skipper dug into Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes even as the duo stitched a strong stand for England in a counterattacking batting display. Kohli was seen engaging in a war of words with Bairstow with some finger-wagging and the umpires and Ben Stokes were involved later to cool the tension.

It didn't stop there, though, with Kohli going on an animated celebratory run after Ben Stokes was dismissed and then blowing a kiss to Bairstow when the batter was dismissed after a fine hundred. 

Until Kohli started having a go at Bairstow, the England batter wasn't at his best, but he appeared motivated after the tiff and started smashing the indian bowlers all around the ground.

New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham notably pointed out first that firing up Bairstow might not be a great idea. "Why do opposing teams keep making Jonny Bairstow angry lol, he gets 10x better. Give him a gift basket each morning, let him know you’re having his car valeted while he’s batting. Anything to keep him happy," Neesham tweeted.

Many joined the bandwagon as the England batter marched on to his fifth Test hundred in 2022, and Kohli continued his on-field antics relentlessly.

Virender Sehwag was among the notable former cricketers to take a dig at Kohli.

Many followed in his footsteps as "Chokli" trended on Twitter with the fans dissing the former captain for his familiar, over-the-top reactions on the field.

