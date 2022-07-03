Buzz: Virat Kohli slandered by Virender Sehwag, fans for his on-field antics including blowing a kiss to Bairstow

Virat Kohli slander. Well, what's new. This basically happens every time India plays a Test. This time, the former skipper dug into Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes even as the duo stitched a strong stand for England in a counterattacking batting display. Kohli was seen engaging in a war of words with Bairstow with some finger-wagging and the umpires and Ben Stokes were involved later to cool the tension.

It didn't stop there, though, with Kohli going on an animated celebratory run after Ben Stokes was dismissed and then blowing a kiss to Bairstow when the batter was dismissed after a fine hundred.

Until Kohli started having a go at Bairstow, the England batter wasn't at his best, but he appeared motivated after the tiff and started smashing the indian bowlers all around the ground.

New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham notably pointed out first that firing up Bairstow might not be a great idea. "Why do opposing teams keep making Jonny Bairstow angry lol, he gets 10x better. Give him a gift basket each morning, let him know you’re having his car valeted while he’s batting. Anything to keep him happy," Neesham tweeted.

Why do opposing teams keep making Jonny Bairstow angry lol, he gets 10x better.



Give him a gift basket each morning, let him know you’re having his car valeted while he’s batting. Anything to keep him happy 😂 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 3, 2022

Many joined the bandwagon as the England batter marched on to his fifth Test hundred in 2022, and Kohli continued his on-field antics relentlessly.

Virender Sehwag was among the notable former cricketers to take a dig at Kohli.

Jonny Bairstow's Strike Rate before Kohli's Sledging -: 21

Post Sledging - 150



Pujara ki tarah khel rahe thhey, Kohli ne Pant banwa diya bewajah sledge karke #IndvsEng — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2022

Many followed in his footsteps as "Chokli" trended on Twitter with the fans dissing the former captain for his familiar, over-the-top reactions on the field.

12th player of england - Chokli

Role - Sledging and getting nose cuts😭🤣#Bairstow pic.twitter.com/3zUDHyFcwq — चयन चौधरी (@Chayanchaudhary) July 3, 2022

Harsha Bhogle - "Now Bairstow is showing how good he sees the ball."



Everyone is trolling cheerleader Chokli 🤣#INDvENG — DUCKrat Kohli (@ChokerKohli) July 3, 2022

For all you know, Kohli may just be recommending a tyre to Bairstow. — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) July 3, 2022

Don't you think Kohli sometimes over do things which is not required from teams point of view. Same thing happened today with Bairstow . Would love to hear your take. @CricCrazyJohns @mufaddal_vohra @CricSubhayan #ViratKohli — Aryan (@Aryan90007319) July 3, 2022

Kohli should practice sledging himself in the mirror, maybe he will start scoring runs. #bairstow — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 3, 2022

I’d pay my life savings to watch Jonny Bairstow absolutely spin Kohli’s jaw. #ENGvIND — Matt Jones (@Matthew_Jones6) July 3, 2022