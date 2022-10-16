Dilshan Madushanka injured and misses Sri Lanka v Namibia game; likely to be ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022

Dilshan Madushanka complained of pain in his hip during a training session before the World Cup and missed the Sri Lanka v Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 match

Batting coach Naveed Nawaz, however, said that the extent of Madushanka's injury isn't known just yet.

Sri Lanka fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka is most likely to be ruled out of the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The speedster showed discomfort on his hip prior to Sri Lanka's Group A match against Gerhard Erasmus's Namibia on Sunday, October 16 at Simonds Stadium in Geelong. \

Madushanka complained of pain after bowling only four balls in his team's final training session before the mega event.

Madushanka was expected to be a key part of Sri Lanka's campaign in the World Cup after he performed well in the Asia Cup in August and September.

In the 20-over tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Madushanka picked up six wickets, helping Sri Lanka finish as the champions after starting the championship as underdogs.

Sri Lanka, in the meantime, have benched Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka and Madushanka for the match against Namibia. Sri Lanka, after winning the toss, have opted to field first.

Sri Lanka started their campaign in Australia with a 33-run victory over Craig Ervine's Zimbabwe in their first warm-up match on Tuesday, October 11 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

After being put in to bat first, Sri Lanka scored 188 for the loss of five wickets on the back of a 29-ball 54 from opening batter Kusal Mendis.

Thereafter, Sri Lanka restricted Zimbabwe to 155 for five. Maheesh Theekshana and Chamika Karunaratne picked up two wickets apiece.

Madushanka, who faced problems with his hip, bowled four overs and gave away only 25 runs, although he couldn't make a breakthrough.

Sri Lanka's second warm-up match against Andrew Balbirnie's Ireland was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Sri Lanka won the T20 World Cup back in 2014 and will be looking to replicate something similar this time around. They qualified for the Super 12 last time, but failed to advance beyond the second round.