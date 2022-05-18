‘Even legends like Chris Gayle have struggled’ - Indian opener on his IPL 2022 form

After an indifferent run at the IPL 2022, India opener stressed that it’s difficult for even the best in business to get going right from the word go.

The left-hander has somewhat regained his touch in the final stages of IPL 2022, with scores of 45, 51, 6 and 43 in his last four outings.

The Indian Premier League 2022 is nearing its final stages with three playoffs spots remaining to be locked, with seven teams in the race. Gujarat Titans have sealed their spot in the top-two, while the competition’s most successful franchises Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings occupy the bottom two spots in the table.

The ongoing edition has been the toughest for MI in 15 years since the IPL’s inception, with them having lost 10 of the 13 games. Batting has been one of the major concerns for the five-time champions, with young Tilak Varma being the only consistent performer.

Lot has been said of Ishan Kishan’s form at the top, after the left-hander fetched a whopping INR 15.25 deal at the auctions. After fifties in his first two outings, Kishan registered scores of 14, 26, 3, 13, 0, 8 and 26, before somewhat regaining his touch in the last four matches.

The spinners have kept Ishan Kishan honest, particularly on slow and sluggish decks.



He has been dismissed five times by the leg-spinners in the IPL since 2020. Will Kishan manage to escape from Wanindu's trap today?#RCBvMI | #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/ydMxTu7dI4 — Stat Doctor🩺 (@stat_doctor) April 9, 2022



On Tuesday, he scored 43 off 34 to partner skipper Rohit Sharma in a 95-run first wicket stand in response to Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 193/6, but that wasn’t enough to prevent a three-run defeat.

Kishan stressed that even the best of players can struggle at times, citing the example of an all-time great Chris Gayle.

“Even the biggest of players (can struggle), I have seen the likes of Chris Gayle taking time (to start hitting),” Kishan said at the post-match conference on Tuesday. “Every day is a new day, every match is new. Some day, you get a good start, some day, opposition bowlers come prepared and they bowl the balls at good areas.

“The planning inside the dressing room may be different from what the outside people want.”

He further stated that his role wasn’t merely going after the bowlers right from the start.

“In cricket, it can never be sure that you have just one role and I will just go out and hit the ball. If you think about the team, it is more important to understand your role,” said the 23-year-old.

“If the opposition bowlers are bowling well you need to give respect to them and if you can save wickets, it makes it easier for the batters coming later. There cannot be just one situation. Some day, you need to go all out when you are chasing a big total, some day, you need to analyse the strength of the opposition team whether they have good bowlers to bowl at the death or not, or whether we have to save wickets or not.”

MI will play the Delhi Capitals in their last league encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, May 21.