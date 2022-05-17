Watch: Rohit Sharma unfurls lap shot against Natarajan to smash a superb six

Facing T Natarajan, the well set MI skipper Rohit Sharma went for an effortless lap that sailed over the deep fine-leg boundary.

Indian cricket maybe glint with a number of batters pleasing to the eye but no one still comes close to the aesthetic beauty of Rohit Sharma in full flow. The elegant India and Mumbai Indians (MI) opening batter has a mesmerising presence at the crease when he finds his best touch.

The IPL 2022 may have not seen Rohit at his very best, but the right-hander has continued to warm the heart with his stroke-making from time to time. In one such shot, Rohit unleashed the most effortless of sixes you will see on Tuesday (May 17) night against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Facing SRH left-arm quick T Natarajan, the right-hander played a fantastic lap shot for a maximum down the leg side. Gauging the length of the ball early, Rohit Sharma took a foot down and beautifully guided it over the deep fine-leg boundary.

Rohit Sharma's effortless six off a lap shot

The six was seen in full glory in the back half of the fifth over in MI's run-chase versus SRH. Chasing a daunting target of 194, Rohit Sharma played a sumptuous six off the bowling of Natarajan, whose short-ball he picked early and went down in his stance to nail it for another maximum.

Nataraj bowled a relatively fine delivery, landing it just short of the good-length area, but Rohit, as always, still had the time to dispatch the ball for a six that would've pleased the fans present at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Watch: Rohit Sharma's superlative lap six here

The stroke also displayed Rohit's game awareness, as the ball went to the vacant deep fine-leg region for maximum impact without any extensive risk involved.

It was one of four maximums that Rohit Sharma hit through his attractive knock of 48 off 36 deliveries, also featuring two fours. The batter showcased promising signs with his game after a sustained period of inconsistency in the season for MI.

The 34-year-old stitched a critical opening stand 95 with left-hander Ishan Kishan, another player who hasn't been at his best in IPL 2022 but seems to be finally regaining some of his flow.



