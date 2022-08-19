Fans react to South Africa's win over England; Twitter floods with memes on 'Bazball'

There was a notion that 'Bazball', the aggressive approach, was working well for the team. Though it's just one loss out of the 5 games played, fans have got no chill about it.

As South Africa's red ball series against the hosts continued, South Africa made a fantastic start and quickly gained control of the match. As the visitors immediately were in control of the match, England struggled right through. South Africa went on to score 326 after they had reduced the hosts to 165 all out in the first innings. At that moment, it didn't seem like it would be enough, but it was more than enough to win the game with one more innings to go. In the second innings, the hosts once again seemed out of touch and were bowled out for 149. As a result, South Africa went 1-0 up in the three-match series registering a massive win of an innings and 12 runs.

Right before the start of the game, South African captain Dean Elgar had made some comments on the 'Bazball'. At that time he had said, 'With all due respect I am really not going to entertain that (Bazball) anymore. We have chatted about it long and hard. I just want to crack on with the cricket. I think the game deserves that respect and mud-slinging is now a thing of the past for me.'

In all four games, under the new coach, the captain duo, England put on a stunning performance and executed fantastic run chases, with their greatest total coming against India when they chased 378 runs. They defeated NZ 3-0 and then levelled the series against 2-2. There was a notion that 'Bazball', the aggressive approach, was working well for the team. Though it's just one loss out of the five games played, fans have got no chill about it.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the first loss under 'Bazball'

