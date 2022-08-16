'I don't want Suryakumar Yadav to open' - Ponting opposes Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma's thinking

Ever since his debut, Suryakumar Yadav has time and again proven why is currently the best T20 batsman Team India has. Currently world number 2 in ICC rankings, it won't be long when Suryakumar Yadav becomes the best T20 batsman in the world. Everyone is in awe of the flexibility, style and ease with which he bats. In the recent episode of The ICC Review, Australia legend Ricky Ponting was nothing but all praises for the Indian middle-order batsman.

Yadav has played in 23 T20I matches and currently has a strike rate of 175.45, the highest in the history of the format for a player who has batted as frequently as he has. Ponting believes Yadav should be included in India's starting XI for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup later this year after watching him play in Mumbai during his formative years of the IPL.

Surya (Yadav) scores 360 degrees around the ground, a bit like an AB de Villiers did

"He's a very, very exciting player and I'm sure someone that's going to find himself in their team, not just their squad," Ponting said. "I think you'd find him in their team for the T20 World Cup. And if he's in that team, then I think all the fans in Australia are going to see a very, very good player. Surya (Yadav) scores 360 degrees around the ground, a bit like an AB de Villiers did when he was in his actual prime. The lap shots, the late cuts, you know, the ramps over the keeper's head. He can hit down the ground," he continued.

Furthermore, discussing the right position for him to bat, Ponting felt Suryakumar would be a good fit in the top order. "It's got to be in the top four, I think. I said stick with him (Virat) in his traditional spot, which has been number three. For Surya, it's one, two or four. I think he can open, but I think he's probably, you know, if you could probably just keep him away from the new ball, let him control the middle part of the game outside the Powerplay, through in the middle, and if he's in at the end, you know what can happen. I think in the top four is, well, actually I'll go out on a limb: I don’t want him to open. I think number four is his best spot," he added.

Team India will play the Asia Cup in UAE starting August 27. India will face their arch nemesis Pakistan on August 28th to start their tournament. The last time the teams faced each other, Pakistan emerged victorious in the T20 World Cup 2021. Team India will miss two of their primary bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel owing to the injury. Additionally, Asia Cup performance will be a crucial and deciding factor for the selection of the upcoming T20 World Cup squad.