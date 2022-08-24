India A squad against New Zealand A announced; Priyank Panchal to lead India, Kuldeep Yadav gets in

India A will host New Zealand A in September. The squad for the same is announced with Priyank Panchal as the skipper. Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Ruturaj Gaikwad have also made it to the list. New Zealand A will participate in three four-day matches and also three one-day matches during this tour. This will be the first A tour to take place in India since the outbreak. The four-day games will be hosted in Hubli and Bengaluru.

The selectors have backed up the regular India A players. This is not the first time Priyank will be leading the team. Earlier, even during the South African tour of 2021-2022, he was the captain. When Rohit Sharma was injured during the South Africa tour, Priyank was named as his replacement in India's main Test squad. Unfortunately, he wasn't in playing XI as the team decided to go ahead with KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal for the opening spot.

BCCI announces India A squad against New Zealand A

NEWS - India A squad for four-day matches against New Zealand A announced.@PKpanchal9 to lead the team for the same.



Sarfraz Khan, who had a dream Ranji year, has received India A call-up now. KS Bharat and Upendra Yadav are the primary wicket-keepers. Tilak Verma has also benefited from recognition for his dependable domestic and IPL performances. Since he has been absent from the Test squad for a considerable amount of time, Kuldeep Yadav has been given the opportunity to perform well and win a call back to the national team. He last played a Ranji game in 2016, but appeared for India in a Test in 2021.

Other capped Indian players included in the side include Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar and Umran Malik. On September 1, 8, and 15, respectively, the three unofficial Test matches will begin, and on September 22, 25, and 27 in Chennai, the three List A games.

India A squad: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (wk), Upendra Yadav (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Arzan Nagwaswalla