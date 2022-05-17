India to play warm-up match against Leicestershire in build up to Edgbaston Test

The Indian Test team will play a warm-up game against the Leicestershire County Cricket Club in Leicester from June 24, before the fifth Test at Edgbaston gets underway on July 1.

India currently lead the five-match Test series 2-1.

The Indian Test team is scheduled to play a four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire from June 24, as a part of its preparation for the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston according to Cricbuzz. The game will be granted a first-class status. India will also play three ODIs and as many T20Is after the Test, and the white-ball team is also likely to play a couple warm-up fixtures against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire on July 1 and 3 respectively.

India is set to field two different teams for their two T20Is against Ireland in Dublin, scheduled on June 26 and 28, and the England Test. Before that, they’ll take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series at home from June 9 to June 19.

It will be the second time in as many years that India will have two different teams playing international cricket at the same time. Last year, India had a fairly new-look white-ball squad led by Shikhar Dhawan during their tour of Sri Lanka, as the Virat Kohli led outfit faced off against England in the first four Tests.

Head coach Rahul Dravid would be at the forefront to coordinate with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) management and the Chetan Sharma led selection committee to plan the team’s preparations for the packed season.

The squads for the upcoming series are expected to be announced next week. India’s England trip will be followed by a white-ball series in the West Indies and the US.