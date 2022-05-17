Two Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Players in South Africa Squad for T20I series against India

Sunrisers Hyderabad key players Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen have been named in South Africa's squad for the T20I series versus India.

The T20I series against India features the entire first-choice South African unit, with the tour integral to the T20 World Cup preparations.

Two members of Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) first-choice XI at IPL 2022 have found a spot South Africa's five-match T20I series versus India, starting June 9. The Proteas have bolstered their squad with the inclusion of SRH's top run-getter Aiden Markram and their premier left-arm quick Marco Jansen.

Markram has been in tremendous form with the bat for SRH throughout the season, scoring 358 runs from 10 innings at an average of 59.66 and a strike-rate of 141.50. The elegant right-hander has finally nailed the IPL, considered the toughest T20 league, with the switch from Punjab Kings (PBKS) to SRH proving to be a game-changer.

Jansen, a crucial member of SRH's bowling unit, has played his role quite effectively for the side. The tall-statured speedster has provided SRH an edge with his hard-length bowling, taking seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.56.

Jansen's death-bowling skills still needs refining though, but the selectors have given him a great opportunity to showcase improvement on that front during the India series.

Despite the quick turnaround from the IPL 2022, the Proteas selectors have decided not to rest their other key pacer Kagiso Rabada, who has been a regular for PBKS throughout the competition. The Temba Bavuma led side will also have Rabada's premier new-ball partner Anrich Nortje back after a sustained period out of the national squad due to injury.

Among other IPL stars, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi are available for the five-match T20I series against India. For the ten-day subcontinent trip, Proteas are banking on the experience of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi to serve them in the spin department.

Tristan Stubbs given maiden call-up for India series, Parnell recalled

Joining South Africa's full-strength T20I squad for the first time is young batting sensation Tristan Stubbs, the 21-year-old middle-order batter, who has been in terrific form since the start of the domestic summer. Playing for the Warriors in CSA T20 Challenge, Stubbs hammered 293 runs from his seven innings while averaging 48.83 and striking at 183.12, including 23 sixes.

An explosive run of games with Warriors earned Stubbs a nod for the 'A' series in Zimbabwe. Strong performances there led to his maiden IPL gig with five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI).The selectors have also recalled Wayne Parnell in an extended touring party.

Delhi (June 9), Cuttack (June 12), Vizag (June 14), Rajkot (June 17) and Bangalore (June 19) will host the five T20Is, which would be key to both countries' T20 World Cup 2022 preparations.

South Africa squad for India T20Is - Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.