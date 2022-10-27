Jeff Thompson reveals what he would bowl to dismiss Virat Kohli if he played now

Jeff Thomson said that he would have gone for yorkers throughout

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 53-ball 82 against Pakistan on October 23

Former Australia fast bowler Jeff Thomson revealed what he would have done to restrict Virat Kohli, who recently played one of the most substantial innings of his life against Pakistan in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

At the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the 33-year-old Kohli hit six fours and four sixes on his way to an unbeaten 53-ball 82. On the back of his stupendous knock, India won the match by four wickets off the last ball.

Thomson, however, reckoned that Kohli wouldn't have been able to face extreme pace. The veteran was of the opinion that he would have churned out one yorker after the other to rattle the Indian right-handed batter.

"I would like to have played T20 cricket. I would bowl yorkers every ball. I have got the advantage of being one of the quickest bowlers in the world. So I am bowling at 110 miles an hour, 170 clicks, whct are you going to do with that?" Thomson was quoted as saying on Rev Sports.

"What I would have would be a leg-slip on the fence, a second slip on the fence and a mid-off and mid-on in case if you overpitch it. At 110 miles per hour, they are not going to do too much and go bang like that," he stated.

"Basically, I would cover the nick zone if you jam in down on the yorkers. What are you going to do with 110 miles an hour, you are not going to play a reverse sweep or a lap. Honestly, that's what I would try to do," Thomson added.

Thomson was one of the fastest bowlers of his generation and ruffled quite a few feathers. In 51 Tests and 50 ODIs, the now 72-year-old picked up 200 and 55 wickets respectively with 17 four-wicket hauls and eight five-wicket hauls to show for his efforts.

He made his debut against Pakistan in Melbourne back in 1973 and went on to ply his trade until June 1985.