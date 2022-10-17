Misbah-ul-Haq recalls epic fail against India in T20 WC: Stopped playing that shot after 2007

Joginder Sharma dismissed Misbah in the final over of Pakistan's run-chase

Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq went down the memory lane and recalled his knock during the 2007 T20 World Cup final against India at Wanderers in Johannesburg. Misbah scored 43 runs off 38 balls with four sixes in a thrilling run-chase at the icnoc venue, but it wasn't enough for the Men in Green to get past the finishing line.

With Pakistan needing six runs to win off the last four balls and one wicket in hand, Misbah tried to ramp Joginder Sharma through the fine-leg region, but didn't get proper timing. Sreesanth took the catch at short fine-leg and threw the ball up in the air to celebrate India's victory.

Former fast bowler Wasim Akram said that he was surprised after seeing Misbah trying to pull off a risky shot at that point in time under pressure.

"This is a million-dollar question. How come...okay I understand that you are the most experienced, you know your game and you know your weakness and strength. But in our cricket, I have never seen anyone hit a reverse lap or sweep shot. I know they do hit got cricketing shots, towards mid-on, mid-off, square leg and mid-wicket...," Akram was quoted as saying.

In reply, Misbah said that he stopped playing that shot after Pakistan lost to India in the final. "Mere baad marna chordh diya hain inhone. 2007 final ke baad," Misbah said.

"Oh...now I remember," Akram said.

"Logon ne dekha ki isko jeene nehin de rahein hain toh humbhi nehin marenge. Jo 15 chauke maare they woh kisiko yaad nehin. Maine zindagi mein woh shot kabhi miss nehin kiya. Agar mein samne marta, udhr bhi toh fielders the. Agar spinner bowl kar raha he and fine leg circle me khadi hain, main uske upr se maar sakta tha, woh bhi flight bowl ko. Mera execution hi galat thi," Misbah added.

After being asked to chase down 158, Pakistan were bundled out for 152 in 19.3 overs. Irfan Pathan became the Player of the match for picking up three crucial wickets of Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi and Yasir Arafat.