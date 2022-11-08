Rohit Sharma hit on the hand in nets; injury video raises concerns ahead of semi-final

Rohit Sharma was hit on the hand in the net session ahead of the IND vs ENG semi-final with the video giving fans concern.
 By Staff Writer Tue, 8 Nov 2022
Rohit Sharma injury nets IND vs ENG

Rohit Sharma was rapped on the hand by a rising short ball from throwdown specialist Raghu in India's net session ahead of the IND vs ENG Semi-final.

The captain was immediately attended to by the physio and an ice pack was applied to ease the pain.

Although he tried batting again immediately, he couldn't and was seen resting with the ice pack.

News agency ANI shared pictures and visuals of the same. 


The agency soon put out an update an hour later revealing that Rohit Sharma resumed training in the nets after the ice pack relented the pain. 

Visuals of him resuming practice after the injury scare also surfaced on social media.



 

