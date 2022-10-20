Cricketers in frenzy as Sachin tendulkar joins Rario

A host of cricketers, including a few from India’s squad for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, tweeted “wo aa rahe hai” on Wednesday, creating a sense of excitement among the fans.

The players tagged Cricket NFT Platform Rario in their tweets, signalling a major announcement from the platform that has signed up quite a few star cricketers.

The anticipation was put to bed on Thursday, with Rario revealing the joining of Sachin Tendulkar, one of game’s greatest icons to the platform.

“Wo aa gaye hai _______________,” tweeted Rario.

Tendulkar is hailed as one of cricket’s all time greats, and is perhaps the most worshipped icon in the game ever, given his unparalleled deeds in a 24-year-long international career. He holds a host of batting records to his name, including those of being the leading-run scorer in Tests and ODIs, and the batter with most hundreds in either formats, totalling to a whopping 100 tons in international cricket. Till date, he is the only cricketer to have played 200 Tests.

Wo Aa Gaye Hain 🙏🏽



We're brimming with pride to announce that the 'God of Cricket' has chosen Rario. Stay tuned for special Master Blaster-themed Packs coming soon!#SachinForRario @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/LztDqoKPKV — Rario (@rariohq) October 20, 2022

