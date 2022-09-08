Watch: Afghanistan fans vandalise stadium after loss against Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar slams them on social media

There have been times when it has been noticed that fans tend to get a little too emotionally involved with the game. This in turn makes it difficult for them to process the results of the match, especially if it is a loss in a much-needed situation. An incident that occurred last night after the match between Pakistan and Afghanistan has raised a storm all over the internet, making not just fans but former players talk too.

Afghanistan lost to Pakistan in a must-win game and that marked the end of their Asia Cup journey. However, this didn't go well with some of the Afghani fans and post the game, they started hurling abuses at fans of Pakistan. This wasn't some verbal spat, soon things were out of hand and in the video shared, some fans were seen throwing chairs at others. The matter escalated so quickly that even security couldn't intervene. Earlier, even in the match, there was a heated moment between Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad.

Disappointed with the fan behaviour, legendary Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar re-shared the video on his Twitter account. He tagged Shafiq Stanikzai, the chief of ACB and stated, "This is what Afghan fans are doing. This is what they've done in the past multiple times. This is a game and it's supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit. @ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport."

Batting first, Afghanistan were only able to put up a par score of 129 runs. However, Pakistan lost their batting momentum and were constantly losing wickets throughout the chase. In the final over, the chasing team needed 12 to win off 6 balls left and just the last wicket in hand. The 19-year-old pacer, Naseem Shah turned into the finisher his team needed by hitting 2 back to back sixes. Pakistan's win eliminates not just Afghanistan but India too from the competition. India will face Afghanistan in their last game on September 8.

Watch: Shoaib Akhtar slams Afghanistan fans