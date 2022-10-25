Watch: Glenn Maxwell hit on throat by Lahiru Kumara's nasty boncer; Australia panic

Australia batter Glenn Maxwell was hit on his throat by a nasty bouncer from Lahiru Kumara in the T20 World Cup 2022 game against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Maxwell, who had given Australia's run chase some fire with his fiery batting, was rattled by a hit on the arm from Lahiru Kumara in the 12th over. Shortly afterwards, in the same over, another short ball whacked him right near the throat area.

The Australian was immediately down on all fours with the physio rushing out to attend to him and the Australian captain ,Aaron Finch, signaling that he was hit near the throat.

Australia were left chasing 158 in Perth after some late hitting from Charith Asalanka and Chamika Karunaratne. They had an ordinary powerplay with the bat, with David Warner dismissed, and Mitchell Marsh too fell soon after. Maxwell gave the innings some momentum with his hitting before the blow. He was dismissed shortly after going for a big one and holing out near the ropes to a brilliant catch from substitute Ashen Bandara.