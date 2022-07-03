Watch: Sanju Samson dismissed for golden duck off first ball in T20 warm-up game against Northamptonshire

Sanju Samson, who was recently dropped from India's T20I squad for the second and third T20Is against England, fell for a golden duck in the warm-up game on Sunday.

Sanju Samson was dismissed off the very first ball of the Indian innings in the warm-up match against Northamptonshire at County Ground on Sunday.

Samson was seen walking out to open alongside Ishan Kishan in India's innings and took the first strike against part-time off-spinner Joshua Cobb. The wicketkeeper batter tried to play a nonchalant leg glance first ball, but missed it entirely to be trapped in front for a golden duck.

Rahul Tripathi, who came in at No.3, was dismissed immediately after by Netherlands quick Brandon Glover.

At 8/2, rain intervened and the match was interrupted. Samson smashed 77 in a record-breaking stand alongside Deepak Hooda in the match against Ireland recently, but was still dropped from the Indian T20I squad for the second and third T20Is against England.

He, however, remains a part of the squad for the first T20I.

WATCH Sanju Samson dismissed for a golden duck in the game against Northamptonshire

Squads for England T20I

India’s squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik