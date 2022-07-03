WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah drops a sitter and takes a blinder next ball to dismiss Stokes

The stand-in India captain had a quick resurrection to mean with his fielding, taking a stunner to get Stokes out.

With the bat, with the ball and now in the field, Jasprit Bumrah continues to stamp his authority in Edgbaston.

Jasprit Bumrah has been on fire since taking over as stand-in captain of India for the Edgbaston Test against England.

The ace quick powered his way to an enterprising 31 not out off 16 balls with the bat in hand in the first-innings, before delivering a magnificent three-wicket burst late on Day 2.

Following his exploits with bat and ball, Bumrah went on to produce a scintillating piece of fielding on Day 3 of the keenly followed encounter in Birmingham.

The cricketer got his opposition counterpart Ben Stokes out with a magnificent diving catch placed at mid-off with seamer Shardul Thakur bowling.

It was one of the catches of the English summer so far from Jasprit Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah's moment of genius in the field

Looking to smash Thakur over the in-field for a boundary down the ground, Stokes shimmied across to the on-side and tried to belt the ball for another four runs to his kitty. But rather than finding the middle of the bat, the left-hander ended up miscuing his stroke to the left of the mid-off fielder.

To pull the catch off from his position, not only was Bumrah required to take evasive action but also to keep his hands in the right position to ensure he didn't let go of the chance.

The stand-in skipper did exactly that, ensuring the chance to get Stokes out and give India a further hold on to the proceedings was not missed.

Watch: Virat Kohli drops Jack Leach despite a valiant jump in Edgbaston Test

It was a moment that inspired a sense of awe for Bumrah amongst the fans but also one that would've personally led to a sigh of relief for the cricketer, having let go an easier chance than this the ball before.

Third time's the charm for #TeamIndia 🙌🏽

Dropped twice on the field, #BenStokes finally gets caught in some much needed redemption for #Bumrah & #Shardul 😅



Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) #ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/EfTgin8LKv — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 3, 2022

Third time's the charm for #TeamIndia 🙌🏽

Dropped twice on the field, #BenStokes finally gets caught in some much needed redemption for #Bumrah & #Shardul 😅



Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) #ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/EfTgin8LKv — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 3, 2022



Only a ball earlier, Stokes had played a similar shot straight to Bumrah but the fielder was not able to keep the ball in his hands on an attempted low catch. That would've pained the Indian captain a lot.

But he had his moment of resurrection on the very next delivery, getting Stokes out off a valiant dive across to his left and securing a critical breakthrough for his team.