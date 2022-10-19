'We know that this is going to happen' - Rohit Sharma on the upcoming IND vs PAK T20 World Cup game

Rohit Sharma feels that despite the excitement among the fans, the players will have to keep their calm in order to earn crucial points from Pakistan game.

Rohit Sharma opened up about the hype and excitement surrounding an India-Pakistan game in the World Cup.

Team India will start their campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia on Sunday (October 23) with the game against arch-rivals Pakistan. As expected, the hype around the game is immense among the fans. However, the skipper Rohit Sharma insists that the players and the team needs to stay calm in order to perform their best in the marquee clash.

Moreover, the Men in Blue lost a World Cup clash to Pakistan for the first time last year in the UAE. Including that loss, Pakistan lead India 2-1 in three matches faced and the Indian fans are expected for Rohit Sharma and Co. to settle the scores come this weekend. The tickets for the epic clash have already been sold out and the atmosphere at the MCG is definitely going to be excellent.

“We know that this is going to happen - whenever we play Pakistan, it's always a blockbuster. People want to come out and watch and feel the atmosphere, more than anything else. Obviously, they want to enjoy the cricket as well, but at the same time, the atmosphere in the stadium for the fans, the spectators, even people watching from home - it's pretty exciting,” Rohit said while speaking to bcci.tv.

We just need to keep ourselves relaxed, says Rohit

Having said that, Rohit Sharma understands the importance of staying relaxed during such an high intensity encounter. According to him, if the players stay in their zone and just take it as another game, then India will definitely be in a better place to earn two crucial points.

“And for us as players, of course, it's a big game - we are starting off our campaign. But, at the same time, we want to just keep ourselves quite relaxed and focused on what we need to do as individuals, because that is going to be the key for us. If individuals can keep themselves calm and composed during the game, we'll get the result that we're looking for,” the 35-year-old added.

Meanwhile, India’s last warm-up game against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain while Pakistan didn’t get to bat enough for the same reason after Afghanistan scored in excess of 150 in their second warm-up.