'Dedication and Discipline' - former India star applauds Virat Kohli on 500th international game

The modern-day Indian batting legend marked the memorable occasion with a well compiled knock of 87 not out off 161 deliveries on Day 1 in Trinidad.

Virat Kohli reigned supreme on Day 1 of the Trinidad Test with an exceptional knock of 87* off 161 deliveries. The Indian batting giant persisted with his patient and resilient ways to help India bounce back from a poor middle session of play, where the visitors lost four quick wickets, to ultimately get to stumps in the ascendancy.

Kohli applied great powers of concentration, willing to forge a long haul in the middle and shared an influential partnership with allrounder Ravindra Jadeja as India regained control of the proceedings at 288/4 after slipping from 139/0 to 182/4 during the post-lunch session.

After biding the initial phase through, Kohli went to 41 off 72 from 0 off 20 deliveries and picked up gears from there to stand on the brink of what will be a memorable Test century for the modern-day legend if it arrives on Friday (July 21).

Either way, Kohli has already marked the historic occasion of his 500th international game for India with a highly impressive knock, showcasing his adaptability to circumstances and newly imbibed pragmatism to recognise the state of his career and keeping his ego aside against a West Indies attack mindful of its limitations, falling on the defensive.

Chopra lauds Kohli's disciplined knock in Trinidad

Speaking about the resillient knock on his YouTube channel, former India opener and Virat Kohli's ex-Delhi teammate Aakash Chopra heaped effusive praise on the legendary cricketer, applauding his discipline and patience applied on a slow track at Queen's Park Oval to reign on the opposition attack.

This was Kohli's second consecutive fifty-plus score of the series after playing a similar marathon knock glint with great patience and self-defiance in the Dominica Test but missing out on the three-figure mark.

Also Read - "You're obsessed" - Kohli spots fanboy Joshua Da Silva; stump mic chat goes viral

"Virat Kohli became the first batter to score a half-century in his 500th game. When someone plays 500 games, what are the most important things for him? The biggest thing is discipline. This player reigns because of discipline," Chopra said.

"We saw the same thing in the innings he is playing now. Absolute determination, dedication and discipline, he has held on strongly to the 3 Ds. He didn't even open his account in the first 15-18 deliveries. There was no hurry. There is no need to tell anyone that this is his 500th match and that he is an amazing player. He took his time," he added.