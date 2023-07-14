'When it comes to Test cricket' - ex India star with prudent advice for Shubman Gill

The former India batter identified a chink in the new No.3's armoury after his cheap dismissal in the Dominica Test versus West Indies.

Shubman Gill's tryst with No.3 was shortlived in the first-innings of the Dominica Test as the prodigiously talented Indian batter got out after just 11 deliveries in the middle on Day 2 this Thursday (July 13).

Receiving a real peach of a ball from left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican that turned away sharply off the straight and got the right-hander edging one to the slips, Gill could muster only six runs amidst a great sense of excitement around his shift in the batting unit.

Given that the track was offering the tweakers consistent turn and bounce after the moisture observed on Day 1 had dried out significantly, Gill was perhaps unfortunate to have faced up to a proper wicket-taking ball. But former India batter Aakash Chopra identified a chink in the batter's armoury, something that he feels needs to be ironed out if the youngster is to flourish at No.3 for India.

Apart from not stepping out and ensuring he smothered the spin, Gill made the error of pressing his defensive prod with hard hands, Chopra said, which meant that the ball carried straight to slip off the edge.

Chopra identifies chink in Gill's spin game

Chopra recalled a similar dismissal against Australian left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann to reinforce his point on "hard hands". Shubman Gill had gotten out to the Aussie tweaker in the Indore Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy played in February-March.

"It is difficult at no.3, and Shubman Gill would know it. He has played as an opener majorly in the past. He came at no.3 after a very long partnership, I've noticed he plays with the hard hands," Chopra said.

"If you remember the Indore Test (against Australia), he went similarly hard and the ball carried towards Smith. He will have to change that shot, especially when it comes to Test cricket. He's a great player otherwise," he added.

For all his prowess versus seam, especially on the backfoot, Gill will indeed be required to firm up his basics versus spin if he is to vindicate his move down to No.3 and prove to be a long-term replacement to the great Cheteshwar Pujara.