Former India cricketer predicts likely changes in India's Playing XI for fifth Test against England

India have already won the series and will look to gain crucial WTC points in Dharamsala Test.

Despite missing big names, India have found match-winners throughout the series in the form of their youngsters and debutants.

The fifth and final Test between India and England is set to begin on March 7 at the picturesque Dharamsala. With both teams having a good break since the previous Test, the players are expected to be fresh for this game. India have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead and have the series in the bag.

Before the final Test, there have been lot of talks about any possible changes in India’s XI. With cooler conditions awaiting at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala, both teams will be tempted to field an extra seamer in their playing XI.

Aakash Chopra names likely changes in India’s Playing XI for fifth Test vs England

Former India opener Aakash Chopra joined the debate for India’s likely changes for Dharamsala Test. He expects India to make atleast one change but doesn’t expect India to go with three seamers despite cooler conditions.

"Is there any scope for change in the Indian team? I feel one of them is a straight swap. Akash Deep will go out and Jasprit Bumrah will come in because Bumrah is available in this match and wasn't in the previous one," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"Now that he (Bumrah) has come, he and Mohammed Siraj should be playing. Generally, when you talk about Dharamsala, people feel three fast bowlers should be played, but I feel you won't play three," he added.

Chopra also discussed about India’s spin combination for this Test. He believed that India will continue to go with three spinners who were part of the fourth Test at Ranchi.

"You will still go with three spinners and will not toy with anyone as a fourth spinner. You are not going to think about playing a fourth spinner. So the same three spinners who played earlier - Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep, and along with them Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah is what I am thinking," he added.

The renowned commentator also expected England to make atleast one change and bring Mark Wood into the playing XI. He believed James Anderson could be a threat in these conditions.

India made a superb comeback into the series after losing the first Test. They won the next three to continue their outstanding record at home. Spinner R Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow will play their 100th Test match (if they play) of their career, which is a significant achievement for both the players.

