'Why is it that I get one game to fail?' - Indian star makes a massive remark ahead of the fifth Test

As India gears for the fifth and final Test of the five-match series against England, the buzz is palpable, and India will look to extend their winning run and attain valuable World Test Championship points. The match will be played at the picturesque Dharamsala, which will only make the viewing better with the red ball.

This Test is also a special occasion for Ravichandran Ashwin, for it will be his 100th in the format, a feat achieved by only 13 other Indian players. Ashwin has been a central figure in Test matches of India, especially at home, and the spin wizard has won numerous matches for his team singlehandedly.

Ashwin is among those players who are always ready to learn new things and adapt to conditions as quickly as possible. The fact that Ashwin is on the verge of playing 100 matches for India shows his longevity and the hunger to keep improving.

He completed 500 Test wickets for India earlier in the series and is the second-leading wicket-taker after Anil Kumble’s 619 for the Indian team. Ashwin will become only the third spinner after Anil Kumble (132) and Harbhajan Singh (103) to feature in at least 100 matches in Test cricket.

Ravichandran Ashwin makes a controversial remark ahead of his 100th Test

Speaking about his career to Anil Kumble on Jio Cinema, Ravichandran Ashwin talked about a range of things. On being asked about his thoughts on warming the bench in overseas Tests, Ashwin stated he feels bowlers play second fiddle to batters in the game, and he has made peace with the fact that his team needs to win in the end.

“I don’t want to sound controversial. I can compare this to a lot of other things that are happening in the world right now. But I genuinely do feel that bowlers play second-fiddle to the batters. That’s because, probably, batters just get that one chance. I mean, you are knocked out; you are out. This used to play on my mind constantly: Why is it that I get one game to fail, and why is it that somebody else gets more games to fail? Eventually, I have made peace with the fact that the team needs to win. Even when I am not playing and the team wins after five days, I am the most delighted person in the dressing room. “

Adding to his point, Ashwin admitted that he can not be selfish by putting his own interest ahead of his team. The spinner feels he has learnt how to deal with those disappointing days.

“When I was young, all I wanted to do was wear the India jersey for one day. Just because of who I am today, I cannot put my selfish interest ahead of the team. Yes, there have been disappointing days, but I have learnt how to deal with it, and I am extremely happy that I played alongside some of the great cricketers that India has ever produced.”

