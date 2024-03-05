Speaking at the pre-match press conference of the IND vs ENG 5th Test, the veteran off-spinner opened up about the significance of it.

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is set to reach a milestone in the upcoming IND vs ENG 5th Test, playing in his 100th Test match in a landmark achievement. The Tamil Nadu cricketer will become the 14th Indian to feature in at least 100 Tests when he takes the field for the fifth and final game of the series in Dharamsala on March 7 (Thursday).

Speaking at the pre-match press conference earlier today, Ashwin reminisced about his early years and spoke about the turning point in his career. According to the 37-year-old, the 2012 Test series against the Three Lions at home taught him what to correct in his game.

The Alastair Cook-led England side beat India 2-1 to register a famous win. This was the last time India lost a Test series at home. Ashwin struggled in the four-game Test series, claiming only 14 wickets at an average of 52.64.

Ashwin reveals the turning point in his career

At the press conference ahead of his 100th Test, the veteran off-spinner opened up about the significance of the 2012 series loss to England.

"The 2012 series against England was the turning point for me. It taught me what to correct in my game,” Ashwin was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Earlier in the series, Ashwin became only the second Indian after Anil Kumble to claim 500-plus Test wickets. In 99 Tests, Ashwin has claimed 507 wickets at an average of 23.91, with 35 fifers and eight 10-wicket hauls.

Getting emotional about the upcoming landmark, Ashwin said, “100th Test matters a lot to me, but it matters more to my father, mother, wife and even my kids. My kids are more excited about the Test. Families go through a lot during a player’s journey. My father still answers 40 calls on what his son did during a game,” Ashwin went on to add.

