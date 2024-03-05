Former India coach booked by Police after seizing INR 1 crore in house raid

According to the police’s Special Operations Group, he did not have any satisfying explanation about the cash.

Former India coach Tushar Arothe was booked by Vadodara Police on Saturday, March 2, after INR 1 crore were recovered from his house in the Pratapgunj area. According to the police’s Special Operations Group, Arothe did not have any satisfying explanation about the cash.

The SOG raided the residence of Tushar Arothe and found “grey bags” containing a sum of INR 1.01 crore, a press release said. According to the SOG Inspector V S Patel, they received a tip-off that “bags of cash had arrived at the apartment of Tushar Arothe’s son Rishi, who has previously been booked in cases of cricket betting and cheating”.

“Two other accomplices named Vikrant Raipatvar and Amit Janit were also found in possession of cash worth Rs 38 lakh… On being questioned, Arothe had no satisfactory reply about the huge sum of cash recovered from the residence and therefore, we initiated proceedings against Arothe, Raipatvar, and Janit under CrPC Section 102 (power to seize property),” Patel said to the reporters.

Alleged betting case earlier too

This is not the first time when Tushar Arothe has been found to be involved in betting and illegal cases. In April 2019, the Vadodara Crime Branch had arrested 19 people, including Arothe, from a local cafe in the city for alleged betting in an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Later, all accused were granted bail by the court.

Tushar Arothe has played first-class cricket for Baroda. He was the coach of Indian Women’s national team when they reached the World Cup final in 2017 but lost to England. India was led by Mithali Raj at that time. Arothe was given an extension for two years but he resigned from the post prematurely after India lost to Bangladesh in 2018 Asia Cup final.

In 2023, Arothe was shortlisted for the post of India women’s head coach again but was pipped by Amol Muzumdar this time around.

