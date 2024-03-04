WATCH: Ellyse Perry's magnificent six breaks window of the car

Ellyse Perry hit a magnificent six off Deepti Sharma in the 19th over of the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz in Bengaluru.

The connection was so sweet that the ball went straight towards the display car and broke the glass of its window.

Ellyse Perry hit a magnificent six off Deepti Sharma in the 19th over of the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz in Bengaluru. It was so huge that the ball went straight over the deep midwicket towards the display car and broke its window glass into pieces.

After winning the toss, UP Warrioz elected to field first on a nice batting track in Bengaluru, inviting Royal Challengers Bangalore Women to bat. However, the move backfired, for RCB-W batters feasted on the erratic bowling of UP-W by smashing them all around the park.

Captain Smriti Mandhana played a blistering knock of 80 runs in 50 balls, including eight fours and three sixes, to provide stability at the top. Ellyse Perry provided brilliant support to her captain and weaved a prudent knock.

She scored 58 runs in 37 balls, with the help of four boundaries and as many maximums to bolster RCB-W’s position further. The partnership lasted for 95 runs and helped RCB-W post a mammoth 198/3 on the board.

Ellyse Perry’s six broke the car’s window

Ellyse Perry was in full flow when Deepti Sharma came to bowl the penultimate over of the innings. Perry, who had completed her fifty in the same over, went for a big shot and nailed it completely.

Deepti Sharma bowled a flighted delivery on the off-stump line, picked by Perry immediately. She jumped out and hit a lofted shot over deep midwicket to dispatch it into the stands with a neat blow off the willow.

The connection was so sweet that the ball went straight towards the display car and broke the glass of its window. The ball went inside the car, and the batter herself couldn’t believe it, tapping on her head in surprise and disappointment, as she had damaged the car.

The RCB-W dugout was also left stunned, and most of the players were surprised as the ball hit the vehicle to damage it. It was indeed a ferocious strike from the Aussie legend, but she played a timely knock to put the Royal Challengers Bangalore into a comfortable position.

