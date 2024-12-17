News
One of those underperformers has been Shubman Gill, who has looked good but hasn’t managed to make a big score.
News
December 17, 2024 - 9:53 am

‘It’s a Problem’ – Aakash Chopra Raises Concerns Over Star India Batter’s Poor Numbers Outside the Subcontinent

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

The big guns haven’t stepped up, while young faces have got starts but haven’t converted them into big scores.

One of those underperformers has been Shubman Gill, who has looked good but hasn’t managed to make a big score.

India’s batting has been a major problem in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, for the overall performance has let the team down, barring a few individual flashes of brilliance. The big guns haven’t stepped up, while young faces have got starts but haven’t converted them into big scores.

One of those underperformers has been Shubman Gill, who has looked good but hasn’t managed to make a big score. In fact, his overall numbers outside India are concerning, barring that historic 91 at The Gabba in 2021.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has pointed out Shubman Gill’s string of low scores away from home, especially outside the subcontinent region. He called Gill’s low scores a “problem” on his YouTube channel.

“We will have to talk about Shubman Gill. It’s been 16 innings where you haven’t crossed 40 outside Asia. You have been dismissed for single digits or early double digits many times. If your scores are like this and you bat at No. 3 for Team India in Test cricket, it’s a problem, and it will be discussed as well,”

India in deep trouble in the Brisbane Test after losing six wickets

Another poor batting show from the Indian team followed in the Brisbane Test as they lost six wickets for 167 runs in 49 overs. KL Rahul batted superbly, scoring 84 runs, but other batters couldn’t take a cue from his batting technique and kept losing wickets one after another.

They still need 79 more runs to avoid the follow-on, which tells how mediocre they have been with the bat. As many as five batters have scores of 10 or fewer, and Rahul has alone scored 50.29% of runs in this innings.

Also Read: Australia Pacer Taken for Scans Midway Through the Brisbane Test; Unlikely To Bowl in the Remaining Innings

Other batters need to step up in the remainder of the series, or India will lose this rubber heavily. A batter can’t win the matches on their own, and a collective batting display is the need of the hour.

The expectations are high from Gill, especially after his success on the last Australia tour. It will be interesting to see whether he rectifies his methods and comes back stronger.

Aakash Chopra
AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli’s lean patch is beyond expectations in Test cricket, and he hasn’t been at his best for five years now.

Where does Virat Kohli rank in the greatest batting slumps of all-time in Test cricket?

Kohli’s peak was massive enough to keep him in the side despite such a major slump, and the team still sees him as a match-winner.
News
17/12/2024
Rohit Sharma registered another low score during the fourth day of The Gabba Test, extending his lean patch in red-ball cricket.

Test Retirement Looming for Rohit Sharma? Fans Decode His Unusual Act After the Latest Dismissal

Rohit Sharma’s poor run started in the home series against Bangladesh earlier this year, and he hasn’t managed to overcome his issues.
News
17/12/2024
Josh Hazlewood had to walk off the field after bowling just one over on the fourth day of The Gabba Test.

Australia Pacer Taken for Scans Midway Through the Brisbane Test; Unlikely To Bowl in the Remaining Innings

He is unlikely to bowl in this innings, and his participation in the game is in jeopardy.
News
17/12/2024
Jasprit Bumrah

‘Fighter spirit’: Jasprit Bumra Reveals His Pace Partner Is Bowling With a ‘Niggle’ in Brisbane

The Indian pace spearheaded lauded his partner for his bravery.
News
16/12/2024
Sanjay Manjrekar angry after India's batting horrors in Border Gavaskar Trophy

‘Time Has Come to’: Former India Star Blasts India’s Batting Coach After Horror Show in Border Gavaskar Trophy

The Indian batters were exposed once again, slumping to 44 for 4 in the ongoing third Test at The Gabba.
News
16/12/2024
Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes’ Career in Jeopardy? England Test Captain Forced To Leave Field With Recurring Injury Concern

Stokes looked crestfallen with his hand on his face.
News
16/12/2024
