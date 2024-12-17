‘It’s a Problem’ – Aakash Chopra Raises Concerns Over Star India Batter’s Poor Numbers Outside the Subcontinent

The big guns haven’t stepped up, while young faces have got starts but haven’t converted them into big scores.

India’s batting has been a major problem in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, for the overall performance has let the team down, barring a few individual flashes of brilliance. The big guns haven’t stepped up, while young faces have got starts but haven’t converted them into big scores.

One of those underperformers has been Shubman Gill, who has looked good but hasn’t managed to make a big score. In fact, his overall numbers outside India are concerning, barring that historic 91 at The Gabba in 2021.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has pointed out Shubman Gill’s string of low scores away from home, especially outside the subcontinent region. He called Gill’s low scores a “problem” on his YouTube channel.

“We will have to talk about Shubman Gill. It’s been 16 innings where you haven’t crossed 40 outside Asia. You have been dismissed for single digits or early double digits many times. If your scores are like this and you bat at No. 3 for Team India in Test cricket, it’s a problem, and it will be discussed as well,”

India in deep trouble in the Brisbane Test after losing six wickets

Another poor batting show from the Indian team followed in the Brisbane Test as they lost six wickets for 167 runs in 49 overs. KL Rahul batted superbly, scoring 84 runs, but other batters couldn’t take a cue from his batting technique and kept losing wickets one after another.

They still need 79 more runs to avoid the follow-on, which tells how mediocre they have been with the bat. As many as five batters have scores of 10 or fewer, and Rahul has alone scored 50.29% of runs in this innings.

Other batters need to step up in the remainder of the series, or India will lose this rubber heavily. A batter can’t win the matches on their own, and a collective batting display is the need of the hour.

The expectations are high from Gill, especially after his success on the last Australia tour. It will be interesting to see whether he rectifies his methods and comes back stronger.

