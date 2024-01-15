'Reminds you of Yuvraj Singh' - Aakash Chopra makes a big statement about this CSK and India player

Chopra further opined that the player is a serious contender for a spot in India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Former cricketer-turned pundit Aakash Chopra has compared a current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and India player to ex-star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Chopra has compared the player's hitting style to Yuvraj Singh and opined that the seam-bowling all-rounder is a serious contender for a spot in India's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan set India a 173-run target in the second T20I in Indore on Sunday (January 14). Shivam Dube gave a testament of his prowess, smashing an unbeaten 63 off 32 deliveries to propel India to a series win. Dube struck five fours and four sixes in his innings. The southpaw also played an unbeaten 60-run knock in India's six-wicket win in the first T20I too.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Dube for his striking ability and claimed that his strokeplay is reminiscent of Yuvraj.

Aakash Chopra backs his reason

Chopra elaborated, "Shivam Dube - the striking power the kid has. He is not a kid, he is 30 years old. He started late, didn't play cricket for quite a few years in between, when he was a kid, due to some family issues. Almost left cricket and then came back. Scored a fifty against the West Indies in one match and then didn't get that many opportunities.

"He was coming back again but he made 60-plus scores in the two matches he played here. The strike rate was outstanding in both matches and struck sixes one after the other. When he hits, he reminds you of Yuvraj Singh slightly," the former India opener added.

Shivam Dube adds versatility as a player who can bat anywhere from No. 4 to No. 7 and his effectiveness with the ball, especially on Caribbean or American pitches. Despite not bowling in IPL 2023, Dube might have more opportunities to showcase his bowling skills in the upcoming season, considering the Impact Player rule and the diverse bowling options in the CSK lineup.

