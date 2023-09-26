"Might not be a bad time to say..." - AB de Villiers hints at Virat Kohli's retirement after 2023 ODI WC

While fans will perpetually yearn for more of Kohli's brilliance, De Villiers suggested they must come to terms with the inevitable.

Virat Kohli continues to demonstrate his prowess in cricket even at the age of 34. Recently, the right-hander notched a splendid century against Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup, sending a powerful message prior to the ODI World Cup. Witnessing Kohli's century has become a familiar and cherished sight for Indian cricket enthusiasts over the past fifteen years and they fervently hope to witness more in the years to come.

Nevertheless, given the intricate nature of the physical demands in sports, the career span of an athlete is finite and a day arrives when they bid farewell. While fans will perpetually yearn for more of Kohli's brilliance, they must come to terms with the inevitable, as suggested by De Villiers.

As the World Cup looms on the horizon, Virat Kohli assumes the pivotal role for Team India, emerging as a strong contender to lead the tournament's run-scoring charts.

AB de Villiers suggests Kohli can continue playing Tests and IPL

The Men in Blue stand as prominent favorites to hoist the trophy. According to De Villiers, if the moment does materialize, it could serve as an opportune juncture for Kohli to announce his departure from the 50-over format.

"I know he loves traveling to South Africa (for the 2027 World Cup), but it's very difficult to say. It is a long time away. Let's focus on this one first, I think that's what Virat Kohli would tell you. I think if they win this World Cup, it might not be a bad time to say, 'Thank you very much.

The Proteas further added, "I am maybe just going to play Test cricket for the next few years and a little bit of IPL, enjoy the last bit of my career, have enough family time, and say goodbye to everyone'," De Villiers said on his YouTube channel."

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.