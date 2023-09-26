ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Schedule, PDF, Date, Time, Teams, Stadiums and Where to Watch LIVE

Cricket fans eager to keep track of the tournament schedule can easily download the ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule PDF from the official ICC website. This PDF will provide detailed information on match dates, venues, and timings, ensuring that fans don't miss any of the exciting cricket action.

The cricket world is gearing up for the much-anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, set to commence on October 5th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The opening clash will witness defending champions England taking on New Zealand, the finalists from the last two editions.

How many groups are there in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?

Unlike previous editions, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will feature a round-robin format. This means that all 10 participating teams will face each other once, resulting in a total of 45 group-stage matches. The top four teams in the points table after the group stage will secure a spot in the knockout stages.

Where can you watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Live?

Cricket enthusiasts worldwide can catch all the action of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 through various broadcasting channels. The official broadcasting partners will be airing the matches globally, ensuring fans don't miss a single delivery. Check with your local sports networks or the official ICC website for specific broadcasting details in your region.

In India

Selected matches will be shown live on the Star Sports Network on the following channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, and DD Sports. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

In Australia

Selected matches will be shown live on Fox Sports and Channel 9, with live streaming also available on the Foxtel Go, and Kayo apps.

In the UK

In the UK, selected matches will be shown live on Sky Sports. Live streaming will be available on the Sky Go app.

In the USA and Canada

One can catch selected matches live and exclusive across TV and Digital in the US and Canada on Willow TV.

In the Caribbean Islands

Select matches will be shown live on ESPN and ESPN2, while all matches will be streamed live on ESPN Play.

In New Zealand

Selected matches live on Sky Sport NZ.

In Pakistan

PTV and ASports HD will telecast all matches.

In Sri Lanka

All matches will be live telecast on SLRC (Channel Eye).

In South Africa

Selected matches will be live telecast on SuperSports. All matches will be available live on the SuperSport app.

Where can you buy tickets for ICC World Cup 2023 Matches?

For those eager to witness the excitement live from the stadiums, tickets for ICC World Cup 2023 matches will be available for purchase. Fans can visit the official ICC website or authorized ticketing platforms to secure their seats and be part of the cricketing extravaganza.

What are the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Stadiums?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be hosted at various iconic stadiums across India. These venues include the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and other renowned cricketing arenas. Each of these stadiums will set the stage for thrilling encounters between the world's top cricketing nations.

Where can you download ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule PDF?

Cricket fans eager to keep track of the tournament schedule can easily download the ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule PDF from the official ICC website. This PDF will provide detailed information on match dates, venues, and timings, ensuring that fans don't miss any of the exciting cricket action.

ICC World Cup 2023 Team List

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Bangladesh squad: Yet to be announced

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

Sri Lanka squad: Yet to be announced

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule:

Date Day Match Venue Time (IST) 05-Oct-23 Thursday England vs New Zealand Ahmedabad 2:00 P.M 06-Oct-23 Friday Pakistan vs Netherlands Hyderabad 2:00 P.M 07-Oct-23 Saturday Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Dharamsala 10:30 A.M 07-Oct-23 Saturday South Africa vs Sri Lanka Delhi 2:00 P.M 08-Oct-23 Sunday India vs Australia Chennai 2:00 P.M 09-Oct-23 Monday New Zealand vs Netherlands Hyderabad 2:00 P.M 10-Oct-23 Tuesday England vs Bangladesh Dharamsala 10:30 A.M 10-Oct-23 Tuesday Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Hyderabad 2:00 P.M 11-Oct-23 Wednesday India vs Afghanistan Delhi 2:00 P.M 12-Oct-23 Thursday Australia vs South Africa Lucknow 2:00 P.M 13-Oct-23 Friday New Zealand vs Bangladesh Chennai 2:00 P.M 14-Oct-23 Saturday India vs Pakistan Ahmedabad 2:00 P.M 15-Oct-23 Sunday England vs Afghanistan Delhi 2:00 P.M 16-Oct-23 Monday Australia vs Sri Lanka Lucknow 2:00 P.M 17-Oct-23 Tuesday South Africa vs Netherlands Dharamsala 2:00 P.M 18-Oct-23 Wednesday New Zealand vs Afghanistan Chennai 2:00 P.M 19-Oct-23 Thursday India vs Bangladesh Pune 2:00 P.M 20-Oct-23 Friday Australia vs Pakistan Bengaluru 2:00 P.M 21-Oct-23 Saturday Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Lucknow 10:30 A.M 21-Oct-23 Saturday England vs South Africa Mumbai 2:00 P.M 22-Oct-23 Sunday India vs New Zealand Dharamsala 2:00 P.M 23-Oct-23 Monday Pakistan vs Afghanistan Chennai 2:00 P.M 24-Oct-23 Tuesday South Africa vs Bangladesh Mumbai 2:00 P.M 25-Oct-23 Wednesday Australia vs Netherlands Delhi 2:00 P.M 26-Oct-23 Thursday England vs Sri Lanka Bengaluru 2:00 P.M 27-Oct-23 Friday Pakistan vs South Africa Chennai 2:00 P.M 28-Oct-23 Saturday Australia vs New Zealand Dharamsala 10:30 A.M 28-Oct-23 Saturday Netherlands vs Bangladesh Kolkata 2:00 P.M 29-Oct-23 Sunday India vs England Lucknow 2:00 P.M 30-Oct-23 Monday Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Pune 2:00 P.M 31-Oct-23 Tuesday Pakistan vs Bangladesh Kolkata 2:00 P.M 01-Nov-23 Wednesday New Zealand vs South Africa Pune 2:00 P.M 02-Nov-23 Thursday India vs Sri Lanka Mumbai 2:00 P.M 03-Nov-23 Friday Netherlands vs Afghanistan Lucknow 2:00 P.M 04-Nov-23 Saturday New Zealand vs Pakistan Bengaluru 10:30 A.M 04-Nov-23 Saturday England vs Australia Ahmedabad 2:00 P.M 05-Nov-23 Sunday India vs South Africa Kolkata 2:00 P.M 06-Nov-23 Monday Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Delhi 2:00 P.M 07-Nov-23 Tuesday Australia vs Afghanistan Mumbai 2:00 P.M 08-Nov-23 Wednesday England vs Netherlands Pune 2:00 P.M 09-Nov-23 Thursday New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Bengaluru 2:00 P.M 10-Nov-23 Friday South Africa vs Afghanistan Ahmedabad 2:00 P.M 11-Nov-23 Saturday Australia vs Bangladesh Pune 10:30 A.M 12-Nov-23 Sunday England vs Pakistan Kolkata 10:30 A.M 12-Nov-23 Sunday India vs Netherlands Bengaluru 2:00 P.M 15-Nov-23 Wednesday Semi Final 1 Mumbai 2:00 P.M 16-Nov-23 Thursday Semi Final 2 Kolkata 2:00 P.M 19-Nov-23 Sunday Final Ahmedabad 2:00 P.M

As the cricketing world prepares for this grand event, expectations are running high, and the competition promises to be intense. Stay tuned for updates, thrilling moments, and unforgettable cricketing memories as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 unfolds its drama on the global stage.