ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Schedule, PDF, Date, Time, Teams, Stadiums and Where to Watch LIVE
The cricket world is gearing up for the much-anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, set to commence on October 5th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The opening clash will witness defending champions England taking on New Zealand, the finalists from the last two editions.
How many groups are there in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?
Unlike previous editions, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will feature a round-robin format. This means that all 10 participating teams will face each other once, resulting in a total of 45 group-stage matches. The top four teams in the points table after the group stage will secure a spot in the knockout stages.
Where can you watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Live?
Cricket enthusiasts worldwide can catch all the action of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 through various broadcasting channels. The official broadcasting partners will be airing the matches globally, ensuring fans don't miss a single delivery. Check with your local sports networks or the official ICC website for specific broadcasting details in your region.
- In India
Selected matches will be shown live on the Star Sports Network on the following channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, and DD Sports. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
- In Australia
Selected matches will be shown live on Fox Sports and Channel 9, with live streaming also available on the Foxtel Go, and Kayo apps.
- In the UK
In the UK, selected matches will be shown live on Sky Sports. Live streaming will be available on the Sky Go app.
- In the USA and Canada
One can catch selected matches live and exclusive across TV and Digital in the US and Canada on Willow TV.
- In the Caribbean Islands
Select matches will be shown live on ESPN and ESPN2, while all matches will be streamed live on ESPN Play.
- In New Zealand
Selected matches live on Sky Sport NZ.
- In Pakistan
PTV and ASports HD will telecast all matches.
- In Sri Lanka
All matches will be live telecast on SLRC (Channel Eye).
- In South Africa
Selected matches will be live telecast on SuperSports. All matches will be available live on the SuperSport app.
Where can you buy tickets for ICC World Cup 2023 Matches?
For those eager to witness the excitement live from the stadiums, tickets for ICC World Cup 2023 matches will be available for purchase. Fans can visit the official ICC website or authorized ticketing platforms to secure their seats and be part of the cricketing extravaganza.
What are the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Stadiums?
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be hosted at various iconic stadiums across India. These venues include the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and other renowned cricketing arenas. Each of these stadiums will set the stage for thrilling encounters between the world's top cricketing nations.
Where can you download ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule PDF?
Cricket fans eager to keep track of the tournament schedule can easily download the ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule PDF from the official ICC website. This PDF will provide detailed information on match dates, venues, and timings, ensuring that fans don't miss any of the exciting cricket action.
ICC World Cup 2023 Team List
Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.
Bangladesh squad: Yet to be announced
England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.
Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.
New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.
Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.
South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.
Sri Lanka squad: Yet to be announced
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule:
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|05-Oct-23
|Thursday
|England vs New Zealand
|Ahmedabad
|2:00 P.M
|06-Oct-23
|Friday
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|Hyderabad
|2:00 P.M
|07-Oct-23
|Saturday
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|Dharamsala
|10:30 A.M
|07-Oct-23
|Saturday
|South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|Delhi
|2:00 P.M
|08-Oct-23
|Sunday
|India vs Australia
|Chennai
|2:00 P.M
|09-Oct-23
|Monday
|New Zealand vs Netherlands
|Hyderabad
|2:00 P.M
|10-Oct-23
|Tuesday
|England vs Bangladesh
|Dharamsala
|10:30 A.M
|10-Oct-23
|Tuesday
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Hyderabad
|2:00 P.M
|11-Oct-23
|Wednesday
|India vs Afghanistan
|Delhi
|2:00 P.M
|12-Oct-23
|Thursday
|Australia vs South Africa
|Lucknow
|2:00 P.M
|13-Oct-23
|Friday
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|Chennai
|2:00 P.M
|14-Oct-23
|Saturday
|India vs Pakistan
|Ahmedabad
|2:00 P.M
|15-Oct-23
|Sunday
|England vs Afghanistan
|Delhi
|2:00 P.M
|16-Oct-23
|Monday
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Lucknow
|2:00 P.M
|17-Oct-23
|Tuesday
|South Africa vs Netherlands
|Dharamsala
|2:00 P.M
|18-Oct-23
|Wednesday
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Chennai
|2:00 P.M
|19-Oct-23
|Thursday
|India vs Bangladesh
|Pune
|2:00 P.M
|20-Oct-23
|Friday
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Bengaluru
|2:00 P.M
|21-Oct-23
|Saturday
|Netherlands vs Sri Lanka
|Lucknow
|10:30 A.M
|21-Oct-23
|Saturday
|England vs South Africa
|Mumbai
|2:00 P.M
|22-Oct-23
|Sunday
|India vs New Zealand
|Dharamsala
|2:00 P.M
|23-Oct-23
|Monday
|Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|Chennai
|2:00 P.M
|24-Oct-23
|Tuesday
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Mumbai
|2:00 P.M
|25-Oct-23
|Wednesday
|Australia vs Netherlands
|Delhi
|2:00 P.M
|26-Oct-23
|Thursday
|England vs Sri Lanka
|Bengaluru
|2:00 P.M
|27-Oct-23
|Friday
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|Chennai
|2:00 P.M
|28-Oct-23
|Saturday
|Australia vs New Zealand
|Dharamsala
|10:30 A.M
|28-Oct-23
|Saturday
|Netherlands vs Bangladesh
|Kolkata
|2:00 P.M
|29-Oct-23
|Sunday
|India vs England
|Lucknow
|2:00 P.M
|30-Oct-23
|Monday
|Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka
|Pune
|2:00 P.M
|31-Oct-23
|Tuesday
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|Kolkata
|2:00 P.M
|01-Nov-23
|Wednesday
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|Pune
|2:00 P.M
|02-Nov-23
|Thursday
|India vs Sri Lanka
|Mumbai
|2:00 P.M
|03-Nov-23
|Friday
|Netherlands vs Afghanistan
|Lucknow
|2:00 P.M
|04-Nov-23
|Saturday
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|Bengaluru
|10:30 A.M
|04-Nov-23
|Saturday
|England vs Australia
|Ahmedabad
|2:00 P.M
|05-Nov-23
|Sunday
|India vs South Africa
|Kolkata
|2:00 P.M
|06-Nov-23
|Monday
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|Delhi
|2:00 P.M
|07-Nov-23
|Tuesday
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|Mumbai
|2:00 P.M
|08-Nov-23
|Wednesday
|England vs Netherlands
|Pune
|2:00 P.M
|09-Nov-23
|Thursday
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Bengaluru
|2:00 P.M
|10-Nov-23
|Friday
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|Ahmedabad
|2:00 P.M
|11-Nov-23
|Saturday
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Pune
|10:30 A.M
|12-Nov-23
|Sunday
|England vs Pakistan
|Kolkata
|10:30 A.M
|12-Nov-23
|Sunday
|India vs Netherlands
|Bengaluru
|2:00 P.M
|15-Nov-23
|Wednesday
|Semi Final 1
|Mumbai
|2:00 P.M
|16-Nov-23
|Thursday
|Semi Final 2
|Kolkata
|2:00 P.M
|19-Nov-23
|Sunday
|Final
|Ahmedabad
|2:00 P.M
As the cricketing world prepares for this grand event, expectations are running high, and the competition promises to be intense. Stay tuned for updates, thrilling moments, and unforgettable cricketing memories as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 unfolds its drama on the global stage.