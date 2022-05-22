Dewald Brevis: Having AB de Villiers as my mentor is special

Brevis scored 37 runs against DC in their final league game helping MI chase down 160.

Dewald Brevis’ style of batting was already making a lot of sounds even before the IPL mega auction took place earlier this year. His South Africa U19 teammates called him ‘Baby AB’ as his style reminisced completely of AB de Villiers and the hopes only increased when the five-time champions Mumbai Indians shelled out INR 3 crore to secure his services.

Brevis didn’t play all games for MI in IPL 2022 but certainly showed a glimpse of what is to come with his excellent batting. There was a shadow of De Villiers in his batting clearly and the youngster has also now revealed that the South Africa legend is his mentor as well.

While speaking to his teammate Tilak Varma after MI’s thrilling win over DC in their final league phase game, Dewald Brevis stated that he always idolized De Villiers and it is a very special feeling for him to have him as his mentor.

“Growing up, I idolized AB de Villiers. Always watched him on TV. I have met him before a few times. He is such a great human being and to learn from him. He gives small pieces of advice. He is really one of the best and to have him as my mentor is really special to me,” Brevis said.

Dewald Brevis got to play only seven matches for MI this season but he showed off his talent in those limited opportunities scoring 161 runs at a strike rate of 142.47. He also smacked 14 fours and 11 sixes during his stay in the middle. The man is now looking forward to coming back in MI camp yet again next season. “I feel so great. It was a great season to get to know everyone. I am looking forward to the future,” he added.

Mumbai Indians unearthed another rising star this season in Tilak Varma this season. He scored 397 runs and was the most consistent batter on the side. He also ended up as the second-highest run-getter of the team this season. However, Tilak rued not finishing games for MI in IPL 2022 and looked determined at improving in the job next time around.