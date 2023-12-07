'Played with a detached retina' - AB de Villiers makes SHOCKING revelation about the last two years of his career

AB de Villiers is one of the greatest ever to play the game of cricket. He is easily among the most skilled cricketers, as AB could do literally anything on the cricket field.

AB de Villiers is one of the greatest ever to play the game of cricket. He is easily among the most skilled cricketers, as AB could do literally anything on the cricket field. At his peak, the South African was a runaway match-winner and could win the games in any situation, as he displayed numerous times in his career.

AB de Villiers scored over 20,000 runs at a fabulous average of 48.11 for South Africa in international cricket. He also hit 47 centuries to go along with 109 fifties. Remember his unbelievable contributions as a wicketkeeper and fielder, where he grabbed some out-of-the-world catches.

Not only in international cricket, AB de Villiers also did unbelievable things in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Even after leaving the league for two years, AB holds numerous records and won many games for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with the willow. Some of his knocks are iconic and will be remembered for eternity.

While his international retirement was shocking for everyone, de Villiers continued playing IPL and doing an absolutely fantastic job. No wonder his fans wanted him to return to international cricket for the World Cup 2019 in England and Wales. However, AB didn’t return and has now retired from all forms of cricket.

AB de Villiers makes a shocking revelation about the last two years of his career

AB de Villiers has made a shocking revelation about the last two years of his career. He revealed that he sustained an eye injury when his youngster kicked his heel in AB’s eye just before his international retirement. As a result, he started to lose vision in his right eye.

“My youngster accidentally kicked me in my eye with his heel. I started really losing vision in the right eye,” stated AB de Villiers in Wisden Cricket Monthly. “When I got the surgery done, the doctor actually asked me, ‘How in the world did you play cricket like this?’. Luckily, my left eye did a decent job for the last two years of my career.”

AB de Villiers also told the reason why he didn’t reverse his retirement despite so much buzz and talk that he might reconsider his decision.

“Covid certainly played a role, there’s no doubt about it. From an international perspective, that 2015 World Cup hurt big time. It took me a while to get over that and then, when I got back into the side and I was ready to commit, I didn’t feel the same culture that I really needed at that time,” said the South African batter.

“I often found myself thinking, I don’t know, eh? Could this be the end of my career? I didn’t even really want to play IPL or anything else. I got away from everything in 2018 and then decided to push one more time with a bit of Test cricket - to try and beat India and Australia over here, and then I’ll call it. I didn’t want any spotlight on me. I just wanted to say, ‘I had a great time, thank you very much’.”

