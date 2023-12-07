'Don't feel the need to prove anything' - Sanju Samson makes a massive remark following his T20I snub from South Africa tour

Talent has never been in doubt with Sanju Samson, for he is one of the most skilled batters in world cricket at the moment.

Samson has often talked about playing impactful knocks rather than focusing on consistency, but he hasn’t been able to play many impactful innings in the international circuit.

Talent has never been in doubt with Sanju Samson, for he is one of the most skilled batters in world cricket at the moment. He has all the shots in his armour and can take down any bowling attack on his day. Samson has shown his class and superior talent numerous times while playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, Samson hasn’t been able to churn out consistent performances while playing for India. He has been given chances, but the talented batter couldn’t score big or make any significant impact. Samson only has 374 runs at a mediocre average of 19.68 and a strike rate of 133.57 in 21 T20I innings.

Samson has often talked about playing impactful knocks rather than focusing on consistency, but he hasn’t been able to play many impactful innings in the international circuit. It was the reason for his omission from India’s T20I squad for the South Africa series. Samson has often been overlooked in the shortest format now.

The team management has given priority to the likes of Ishan Kishan and Jitesh Sharma in T20Is. Samson doesn’t seem to be in the plans for the T20 World Cup next year in the West Indies and USA. Unfortunately, a batter as talented as Sanju Samson hasn’t sealed his place yet.

Sanju Samson makes a massive remark about his T20 batting

Sanju Samson has said several times that he wants to be more impactful than consistent in T20 format. It’s one of the reasons why his average is below that of other top-order batters. Now, he has again made a similar remark following his snub from the T20I team touring South Africa.

“I doubt if consistency really matters in T20,” exclaimed Samson in an interview with Behindwoods Ice. “It's a short game, and focusing too much on being consistent, like taking singles and thinking about personal milestones, can hurt the team. If players think that way, the team might lose. T20 is all about teamwork, and I'm happier contributing to the team's win than achieving personal milestones.”

Samson also added that his focus is on playing for the team, and he doesn’t feel the need to prove anything to anyone.

“If I want to hit a six on the first ball, I'll go for it. I don't care about what others say if I fail. My focus is on playing for myself, and I don't feel the need to prove anything to others.”

