'Combination of': Abhishek Nayar reveals recipe for India star's turnaround in form

Indian cricket team's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has opened up about an India star's recent form and shared his optimism for the dynamic batter's turnaround.

Once a sure shot for India across formats, KL Rahul is fighting for his place in the national set-up after months of underwhelming outings, including the Indian Premier League (IPL).

His highest score in the last 10 innings is 57.

Echoing on the same lines, Nayar hinted that Rahul is finding his feet after a long time away from red-ball cricket and only needs some direction to get back to his best.

Speaking at the pre-match presser ahead of the second and final Test in Kanpur starting tomorrow (September 27), Nayar said,

"There are times when a player is finding his feet. I feel in South Africa, Rahul played some tremendous knocks for India. We are very hopeful that with the combination of Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) and myself, we can bring about a turnaround for him."

KL Rahul had a mixed outing in the first Bangladesh Test

In the recent first India vs Bangladesh Test, Rahul managed only 16 runs in the first innings.

Rahul appeared at ease at the crease until he edged a flick to short leg off Mehidy Hasan Miraz's left-arm spin. In the following innings, India declared with him unbeaten on 22.

With India's lead stretching to 400 by the time Rahul came to the crease, the right-hander had the freedom to play his shots, hitting four boundaries in just 19 balls. Nayar viewed this positively and expressed confidence that Rahul would soon meet expectations.

India currently lead the two-match Test series 1-0 and will be hoping to seal a clean sweep in the decisive clash next.

