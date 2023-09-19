'Inspired a lot of wicket-keeper batters' - Adam Gilchrist picks this Indian star as an inspiration for other wicketkeepers

The former Australian wicketkeeper batter, Adam Gilchrist, was a destructive batter and equally proficient behind the sticks during his playing days.

The Australian legend explained the impact of this player on the budding cricketers and his influence on the field.

The former Australian wicketkeeper batter, Adam Gilchrist, was a destructive batter and equally proficient behind the sticks during his playing days. Gilchrist set a new benchmark for the upcoming wicketkeeper batters, and his level of operation was quite higher than his predecessors. No wonder many budding cricketers still try to be like him and win as many matches as Gilchrist did for his team.

Now, in his latest interview, Adam Gilchrist talked about several things and also heaped praise on one of the best wicketkeeper batters of India. According to Gilchrist, this dynamic player has inspired the young generation to play aggressively. The player chosen by Gilchrist is not the famous MS Dhoni; his choice is rather a different one from the many other experts who go with Dhoni without any second thought.

The option of MS Dhoni is also understandable, given the supreme skillsets of the legendary player and his tactical nuances that helped India win three ICC titles under his leadership. Dhoni was a match-winner with the willow, and his lightning-quick glove works make him one of the best wicketkeepers ever to grace the game.

Also Read: WATCH: Batter gets out after the ball is stuck in the wicketkeeper's helmet

Hence, Gilchrist’s selection might seem out of the book, but he has a valid opinion to back his point of view. The Australian legend explained the impact of this player on the budding cricketers and his influence on the field.

Adam Gilchrist picks this Indian star as an inspiration for the other wicketkeepers

In an interview with PTI, Gilchrist talked about the Indian wicketkeepers and their impact on the game. In the same interview, he told his choice about a player who has inspired the wicketkeeper batters to play aggressively. According to Gilchrist, the dynamite Rishabh Pant is a player who has inspired a lot of wicketkeepers.

“I think Rishabh has inspired a lot of wicket-keeper batters around the world to play that [aggressive] way,” Gilchrist stated to PTI. “It is fascinating for such a young man to have such an impact that Rishabh has had, and others are responding and playing in that positive manner.”

Rishabh Pant has indeed been a revolutionary player, especially in Test cricket. His aggressive nature and match-winning abilities are one to watch out for everyone out there. Rishabh has already played numerous match-winning knocks for India in white-ball cricket.

Rishabh will certainly go down as one of the most fierce batters in Test cricket. He has proved that a player can take the aggressive route even in the toughest format. India would hope that Rishabh Pant recovers soon, gets back on the field and wins the matches again.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.