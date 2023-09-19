WATCH: Batter gets out after the ball is stuck in the wicketkeeper's helmet

A batter was seen dismissed in the European League after the ball stuck in the wicketkeeper’s helmet during one of the matches.

If there is any sport that comes with unlimited possibilities, it’s probably cricket.

A batter was seen dismissed in the European League after the ball stuck in the wicketkeeper’s helmet during one of the matches. The video posted by the official handle is as hilarious as it can get. This incident is something quite unique and barely seen before on the cricket field.

If there is any sport that comes with unlimited possibilities, it’s probably cricket. The amount of combinations and unpredictability in cricket is second to none. No wonder a new thing, despite the sport being very old, pops up now and then.

Several unthinkable things take place every day on the field, particularly in such low-level leagues. The comedy of errors in these leagues is on a completely new level, and just when you think it can’t get any worse, the tournament comes up with worse things. The video of this bizarre incident is viral on social media, with people coming up with their personal opinions and views.

It was an unfortunate way for the batter to get dismissed, and he couldn’t believe his luck. Even the bowling team was amazed after the event.

A batter gets dismissed after the ball stuck in the wicketkeeper’s helmet

The incident took place in the first innings of one of the games in the European league. A southpaw, who looked set on 40 runs off 16 deliveries, tried to keep up the tempo and perished in the process. This breakthrough came at just the right time for the bowling team.

The spinner bowled a fuller-length delivery on the stumps, to which the batter tried to heave on the leg-side only to edge it. The ball flew towards the wicketkeeper and got stuck in the helmet before he could do anything. It went so quickly that the keeper had no clue.

The batter tried stealing the runs, but as he saw the ball in the keeper’s helmet, he couldn’t believe it. The bowling team appealed, and the umpire raised his finger to adjudge the batter out. The wicketkeeper couldn’t believe his luck.

It was one of the rarest incidents this game has ever seen. How often does a batter get out in such a way? But, given the overall track record of this league, expect more bizarre incidents in the coming times.

