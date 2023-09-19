Sanju Samson reacts after being dropped from India ODI squad

Sanju Samson has reacted on his Instagram account after being axed from the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia.

Sanju Samson has reacted on his Instagram account after being axed from the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. The BCCI announced the teams for what will be India’s final series before the World Cup. Surprisingly, the wicketkeeper batter from Kerala, Sanju Samson, wasn’t named in any of the two squads.

Samson is probably the unluckiest cricketer in India currently, as despite doing everything, he hasn’t found a place in the Australian series or the World Cup. He has been among the consistent run-scorers in the 50-over format while batting in the middle and lower middle order. Still, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, who has been a flop in the ODIs so far, and Tilak Varma, a player with no previous experience, have got the nod ahead of him in the Asia Cup 2023.

Now, when everyone expected Samson to be part of this Australian series, his name wasn’t even discussed. While it’s strange, the team management is probably looking past him for some reason. At least, the actions in the past few days indicate it.

In 12 ODI innings, Sanju Samson has 390 runs at a fantastic average of 55.71 and a strike rate of 104, including three half-centuries. Obviously, a player has all the right to be disappointed with exclusion after having such good numbers. Not to mention, these stats come when Samson had hardly been given a good run at any point in his career.

Sanju Samson reacts on social media after being dropped

When the squad for the Australian series was announced last night, Samson’s exclusion became a point of discussion again. Everyone felt that Samson was hard done by. No wonder the player himself would be very disheartened, and Samson now took to his Instagram account to show his disappointment.

“It is what it is !! I choose to keep moving forward,” wrote Samson with his photo in the blue Indian jersey. This post shows that while Samson is upset, he has chosen to keep working hard and look for opportunities, if any, in the future games.

It is Samson’s first reaction after the squad announcement. It is not the first time Samson has expressed his displeasure after being left out of the Indian team. Several times in the past, Samson chose to express himself on social media with an emoji or a short message.

However, Samson can still work hard and prove the selectors wrong by piling runs in the domestic circuit. Sooner or later, the team management will have to consider him if he is consistent with the willow. For now, Sanju Samson must be very disappointed, and rightly so.

